Lego, a journey through time with the Orient Express Train and the Natural History Museum

Lego, a journey through time with the Orient Express Train and the Natural History Museum

Both look at the past, albeit differently. And both come out on the market on December 1st. They are united by time travel the new Lego sets”Treno Orient Express” e “natural History Museum”.

The first is a model of the long-distance passenger train that has started its return journeys from Paris to old Constantinople in 1883. And which continued to drag its luxurious carriages until the second half of the seventies.

The Lego replica of the Orient Express, part of the Lego Ideas collectionincludes the locomotive and only two carriages but the three pieces reach a considerable length: one and twenty meters of bricks (2,540 in total, including those necessary for the construction of the track).

Although it is possible to access the interior of the restaurant car and sleeping carextremely well-finished, and even if the set includes some minifigures, we are certainly faced with a show piecemore suitable for an adult audience, and in fact the “18+” warning is shown on the product box.

The museum, however, is the largest modular set ever offered by Lego so farwith its 4014 pieces offers an insight into the natural sciences and a fascinating story of the past and the future through a brachiosaurus skeleton which “stretches” its neck up to the second floor of the building, a detailed planetarium of the solar system and a diorama of a future space base.

The set dedicated to natural history is branded Icons and belongs to the Lego collection of modular buildings, which when placed side by side form an ideal shape a city of bricks. Among the most interesting features of the museum are the double skylights on the roof that allow light to enter the toy building. This set is also designed for those over 18 years old.

