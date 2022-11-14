Available from the beginning of September for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, S and X (the version object of this test), Steam and GeForce NOW, Lego Brawls follows in the footsteps of the historian Smash Bros and it is a sort of brawl simulator, in which up to 8 players can compete and fight each other in arenas with different settings.

Developed by Bandai Namco, this one Brawls has on its side the benefit to be part of the Lego family: not only the scenarios where you fight are inspired by some themes much loved by brick fans (such as Space, Castle, Jurassic World, Ninjago and Monkie Kid), but also the men you use can be customized practically indefinitely, drawing on a boundless library of faces, hair, torsos, legs, hats and tools. According to Lego, there would be “more than 77 trillion possibilities” of configuration: impossible to verify, but there is no doubt that this adds a lot of variety to the game. Even if between the arenas you can hear the lack of those inspired by Star Warsal Lord of the Ringsad Harry Potter and the Marvel and DC comics, probably absent from issues related to exploitation rights.

How to play Lego Brawls

Right from the start (after a very short tutorial), we understand that the game modes are basically two: Brawl and Party. With the first you immediately enter the battle, against artificial or human opponents, if you have a subscription to play online: you choose the arena and start the fight. The second leads to doing the same, but first organizing the two teams (from 4 components each) who will face each other.

Appreciate the fact that there is support for the cross-platform function, so that we can challenge online even if you play on different platforms; as for local multiplayer (same console, many controllers), you can also play 8 on Xbox and Switch or up to 4 people on PlayStation.

The challenges are the classic ones of this type of games: there are various types of deathmatch; there is a sort of Capture the Flag in which you have to stay in a precise point of the map and defend it from the opponents (knocking them down, of course); There is the Collect Mode, in which you win by collecting a certain number of objects (without having them stolen); and there are free-for-all modes, where the last one to stay alive wins.

What we liked and what we didn’t

Let’s say it right away: Lego Brawls is funny, and for many it is also a lot of fun. And it is well done, graphically curated and full of pleasing details. Especially if you have children to play with (or even particularly wild adults), the clashes will hardly bore, also thanks to the various superpowers of the characters, a lot of shows to be seen.

Then there is the whole part of customization, able to give many hilarious moments, like when you decide to use a medieval knight equipped with a lightsaber and a luchador face. Or an astronaut in a cowboy hat and pitchfork. Or she who knows what else.

On the other hand, the arenas seemed to us few and not very varied: for this, and above all if you are alone, the game can be boring in the long run, also because after a few hours we have already seen practically everything and find ourselves trapped in a button-mashing a bit ‘an end in itself. It is to be hoped that future updates will offer some additional content, maybe some more settings and (why not?) Also a single mode that provides a minimal plot and puts together the various fights according to some logical thread.