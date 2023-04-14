Home Technology Lego Bricktales is coming to mobile later this month
Technology

Lego Bricktales is coming to mobile later this month

by admin
Lego Bricktales is coming to mobile later this month

Thunderful has announced that Lego Bricktales will debut on mobile platforms later this month. Launching on iOS and Android devices on April 27, the game has adapted touchscreen controls and will debut on the App Store and Google Play Store for £4.99/€5.59.

“We’re excited to announce that our brick adventure, LEGO Brick Stories, will be available for iOS and Android users on April 27,” said Agostino Simonetta, Chief Game Officer at Thunderful. “The piece-by-piece building mechanics in LEGO Brick Story work perfectly with touchscreens, and we can’t wait to see what you build when it launches on mobile on April 27th.”
Following its launch last year, LEGO Brick Stories has expanded with a slew of seasonal content, including the most recent Easter update. If you’re interested in learning more about the game, be sure to check out our review here.

See also  "Walk with Wolf" series sequel "Walk with Wolf 2" team explained the reason for the game's delayed release "The Wolf Among Us season 2"

You may also like

Antitrust investigation for dominant position…

BUNGIE strengthens restrictions on users of external auxiliary...

Object Storage, performance and scalability with Hitachi CP

Company of Heroes 3 launches on consoles in...

Ubisoft+ available on Xbox Series X/S but what...

Leica officially launches the new M11 Monochrom camera

Restrap, an aid for those who have to...

If footballers play for the Earth

NASA’s discovery of a “keel-like” structure on Mars...

discounts and gifts on smartphones and wearables

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy