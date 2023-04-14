Thunderful has announced that Lego Bricktales will debut on mobile platforms later this month. Launching on iOS and Android devices on April 27, the game has adapted touchscreen controls and will debut on the App Store and Google Play Store for £4.99/€5.59.

“We’re excited to announce that our brick adventure, LEGO Brick Stories, will be available for iOS and Android users on April 27,” said Agostino Simonetta, Chief Game Officer at Thunderful. “The piece-by-piece building mechanics in LEGO Brick Story work perfectly with touchscreens, and we can’t wait to see what you build when it launches on mobile on April 27th.”

Following its launch last year, LEGO Brick Stories has expanded with a slew of seasonal content, including the most recent Easter update. If you’re interested in learning more about the game, be sure to check out our review here.