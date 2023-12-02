Home » LEGO Fortnite launches on December 7
The much-anticipated collaboration between Epic Games and the LEGO Group is finally coming to fruition with the launch of LEGO Fortnite on December 7. The game, available within Fortnite, promises to be a new and exciting survival crafting experience for players.

Described as a game that allows players to “fire” their imaginations, LEGO Fortnite offers a vast open world where LEGO construction and the magic of Fortnite collide. It is designed for all ages and encourages creativity, experimentation, and collaboration through play.

According to the game’s FAQ, LEGO Fortnite will be playable on all platforms where Fortnite is available. However, details about whether the game will be cross-platform or open-world have not been officially confirmed.

The official trailer for LEGO Fortnite has been released, giving players a glimpse of what to expect from this unique gaming experience. Fans can expect to dive into a world that combines the creativity of LEGO with the action-packed gameplay of Fortnite.

As the launch date approaches, excitement is building among gamers who are eager to dive into the world of LEGO Fortnite and experience the magic of this long-awaited partnership. Stay tuned for more updates as the release date draws near.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

