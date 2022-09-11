LEGO 76211、76212、76213

As the Marvel movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) is about to be released on November 9, LEGO has also followed the tradition of “preemptive thunder” and launched three models with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. 2″ related movie series box set.

The first thing I saw was “76211 Shuri’s Sunbird”, 355 pieces, priced at 49.99 mg

“Wakanda Forever” is printed on the box, representing the logo of the exclusive Black Panther sequel. This box is no fuss. It will directly give you a Sunbird, a wearing gear used by the protagonist. The length, width and height after assembly are 27*26*7 cm.

The dolls were also proudly given to four, Shuri, Nakia, Ironheart MK1 and Attuma. Perhaps, the new Black Panther will be succeeded by T’Challa’s sister Shuri.

Next is “76212 Shuri’s Lab”, with only 58 pieces, priced at 9.99 mg

A few parts were used to build Shuri’s equipment laboratory. “Wakanda Forever” was not specially printed on the box, and the dolls included were Shuri and Black Panther, which is quite heritage.

76213 King Namor’s Throne Room

The last box is “76213 King Namor’s Throne Room”, 355 pieces, priced at 34.99 mg

It is based on the throne of another Marvel superhero, King Namor, with a big devil Attuma. The scene is set in the battle moment when two superheroes team up to fight the villain!

The three boxes are expected to be available on October 1.

