LEGO is returning to the pirate theme – – Gamereactor

LEGO returns to its roots by bringing back one of its most iconic and beloved themes: Pirates. No, unfortunately, not Pirates of the Caribbean, but the actual theme, rather than a co-branded theme that is more about historical performance than fantasy theme.

To see the theme return, LEGO will be kicking things off with the return of the Eldorado Fortress set, based on the Imperial Fortress from the Golden Age of Piracy, first announced in 1989 before being retired and largely lost to time.

This 2,509-piece set includes a working port, prison, crane, trapdoor, an imperial ship, a pirate rowboat, and a collection of six minifigures and a monkey.

The set retails for £189.99/€239.99 and will be available on 4 July 2023.

