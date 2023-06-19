Home » LEGO is returning to the pirate theme – – Gamereactor
Technology

LEGO is returning to the pirate theme – – Gamereactor

by admin
LEGO is returning to the pirate theme – – Gamereactor

LEGO returns to its roots by bringing back one of its most iconic and beloved themes: Pirates. No, unfortunately, not Pirates of the Caribbean, but the actual theme, rather than a co-branded theme that is more about historical performance than fantasy theme.

To see the theme return, LEGO will be kicking things off with the return of the Eldorado Fortress set, based on the Imperial Fortress from the Golden Age of Piracy, first announced in 1989 before being retired and largely lost to time.

This 2,509-piece set includes a working port, prison, crane, trapdoor, an imperial ship, a pirate rowboat, and a collection of six minifigures and a monkey.

The set retails for £189.99/€239.99 and will be available on 4 July 2023.

Here is an ad:

See also  Global Risks Report: Many companies do not see the climate crisis as a risk

You may also like

Who has earned (and continues to earn) from...

Rumor: Persona 3 Reloaded may be coming to...

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023, the new arrivals leak...

Frattasi, Acn: “Cybersecurity is fundamental for economic growth...

Anticipating human emotions with the use of Artificial...

Frattasi, Acn: “Cybersecurity is fundamental for economic growth...

Hideo Kojima wants to play games in outer...

The new Cooler Master MA824 Stealth air cooler

Who has earned (and continues to earn) from...

Apple Silicon series chip M1 to M2 Ultra...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy