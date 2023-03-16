Indiana Jones once had a huge presence as a Lego character, with tons of sets and even a line of video games. But as the character faded out of the spotlight over the past decade, the number of sets dropped dramatically. However, as the summer of 2023 ushers in the fifth and possibly final time seeing Harrison Ford don the iconic whip and hat, LEGO is once again adding to its offerings.

LEGO has announced three new sets, each depicting iconic moments from the Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, with two for the former and one for the latter.

The trio is Indiana Jones Fighter Plane Chase from The Last Crusade, in which Indy and Henry Jones Sr. overtake a fighter plane in a classic car. Then added was Indiana Jones Escape from the Lost Tomb, which depicts the moment Indy enters a snake-infested tomb to locate the Ark of the Covenant in Raiders. Finally comes one of the most iconic moments in the entire film series, Indiana Jones Temple of the Golden Idol, which shows the Raiders’ opening sequence in which Indy overtakes a tumbling boulder and dodges various traps.

The sets will debut on April 1st, with the Fighter set priced at $34.99/€34.99, the Catacomb Escape set at $39.99/€39.99, and the Golden Idol Temple set at $149.99/€149.99.