Home Technology LEGO launches three new Indiana Jones sets – Gamereactor
Technology

LEGO launches three new Indiana Jones sets – Gamereactor

by admin
LEGO launches three new Indiana Jones sets – Gamereactor

Indiana Jones once had a huge presence as a Lego character, with tons of sets and even a line of video games. But as the character faded out of the spotlight over the past decade, the number of sets dropped dramatically. However, as the summer of 2023 ushers in the fifth and possibly final time seeing Harrison Ford don the iconic whip and hat, LEGO is once again adding to its offerings.

LEGO has announced three new sets, each depicting iconic moments from the Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, with two for the former and one for the latter.

The trio is Indiana Jones Fighter Plane Chase from The Last Crusade, in which Indy and Henry Jones Sr. overtake a fighter plane in a classic car. Then added was Indiana Jones Escape from the Lost Tomb, which depicts the moment Indy enters a snake-infested tomb to locate the Ark of the Covenant in Raiders. Finally comes one of the most iconic moments in the entire film series, Indiana Jones Temple of the Golden Idol, which shows the Raiders’ opening sequence in which Indy overtakes a tumbling boulder and dodges various traps.

The sets will debut on April 1st, with the Fighter set priced at $34.99/€34.99, the Catacomb Escape set at $39.99/€39.99, and the Golden Idol Temple set at $149.99/€149.99.

See also  Seagate launched the Firecuda series of external hard drives with the theme of "Luke Skywalker", "Darth Vader" and "Han Solo" | 3C Home Appliance Crazy | Digital

You may also like

Sustainable natural paint, research is inspired by butterflies

The Last of Us Coming to Blu-ray in...

More security and Internet connectivity: Quantum SD-WAN

Starlink in the Amazon, and criminal organizations take...

Crying and fussing? Or the Chief of Hong...

in Italy the double-digit growth of the company...

Digital platforms run between health, education and assistance

Logitech Spring Sale, MX Master 3S reduced to...

no agreement with Siae, stop the music

Here is the new space suit for walking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy