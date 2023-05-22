Home » Lego: Pac-Man slot machine officially introduced
Lego: Pac-Man slot machine officially introduced

Lego has presented a new set. Once again, retro gamers should get their money’s worth. We summarize all important information for you.

Image: LEGO

Exactly 43 years after Pac-Man was first published, a Lego set of the popular video game has now been presented. The set comes in the style of a slot machine and is decorated in the characteristic yellow.

Fun fact: Pac-Man only turned yellow because game designer Toru Iwatani was inspired by the Lego bricks of the time. At least that’s what a joint press release from Lego and Bandai Namco says.

Image: Lego

It’s not a working arcade machine, but a mechanical maze should at least simulate the typical car chase. This works in a similar way to the Lego set of the Nintendo Entertainment System. In addition, the coin slot is illuminated by a red luminous stone.

Image: Lego

Not only the voracious Pac-Man is enthroned on the top of the machine, but also colorful Lego versions of Blinky and Clyde. The figures can be turned using a crank, can also be removed if desired and exhibited separately. Hidden inside the case is a female minifigure playing PAC-MAN in an arcade.

Image: Lego

The set consists of a total of 2,651 individual parts and is 32 cm high, 25 cm wide and 17 cm deep. Unsurprisingly, it’s advertised as an “18+” set. It will go on sale on June 4, 2023, at a price of 269.99 euros. VIP members can pre-order it from June 1st. You can also find a large selection of Lego at ALTERNATE!

Those: Legos

