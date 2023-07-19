Home » Lego presents impressive set from Gringotts
Technology

Lego presents impressive set from Gringotts

by admin
Lego presents impressive set from Gringotts

Lego and Harry Potter seem to be a real dream team. More than 50 sets from the Wizarding World have already been launched. Now another one follows – and that is definitely something to be proud of.

Image: LEGO

The famous Gringotts wizarding bank is implemented as a LEGO set. As the toy manufacturer has announced, the set consists of a total of 4,803 parts and will be available in stores from September 4, 2023. At a price of 429.99 euros. Once again it is an “18+” set, which is primarily intended as decoration and less for playing.

Image: LEGO

The set consists of stackable modules that together reach an impressive height of 75 cm. The bench itself is 36cm high and can be perfectly used to add to the already available Diagon Alley set.

Image: LEGO

A fire-breathing dragon that can be moved sits enthroned on the roof of the bank. As in the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows film, this is a Ukrainian iron belly. The detailed foyer, a mezzanine and the magical menagerie next door await us in the Bak.

Image: LEGO

Below the bench, a spiral path leads down to the dungeons. The dungeon of Bellatrix Lestrange is also part of the game. Of course, fans know that a Horcrux was hidden inside. Lego also speaks of a “hidden surprise”.

Image: LEGO

A total of thirteen minifigures complete the package. Included are Ron Weasley, Bellatrix Lestrange (Hermione Granger in disguise), Rubeus Hagrid, a Death Eater, Bogrod, Griphook, Rickert, two other goblins, two security guards and two different versions of Harry Potter – one as a child and one as an adult. How do you like the set? Let us know in the comments. By the way: at ALTERNATE you will find many more Lego sets.

You may also like

BMW i4 eDrive40 in the test: really that...

Red Hat Enterprise Linux: Multiple vulnerabilities allow security...

Apple At Work Presents: The Underdogs and the...

Austrian founders raise 10 million euros for their...

Experience the Thrilling Combat and Gameplay of ‘Goddess...

SEGA Summer Sale: Get Ready for Huge Discounts...

Greentech heat pump survey: Öko-Institut asks for participation

An innovative answer to the shortage of skilled...

Diver Dave: The Ocean Adventure Game That Pays...

Sky introduces streaming in the browser

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy