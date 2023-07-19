Lego presents impressive set from Gringotts

Lego and Harry Potter seem to be a real dream team. More than 50 sets from the Wizarding World have already been launched. Now another one follows – and that is definitely something to be proud of.

Image: LEGO

The famous Gringotts wizarding bank is implemented as a LEGO set. As the toy manufacturer has announced, the set consists of a total of 4,803 parts and will be available in stores from September 4, 2023. At a price of 429.99 euros. Once again it is an “18+” set, which is primarily intended as decoration and less for playing.

Image: LEGO

The set consists of stackable modules that together reach an impressive height of 75 cm. The bench itself is 36cm high and can be perfectly used to add to the already available Diagon Alley set.

Image: LEGO

A fire-breathing dragon that can be moved sits enthroned on the roof of the bank. As in the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows film, this is a Ukrainian iron belly. The detailed foyer, a mezzanine and the magical menagerie next door await us in the Bak.

Image: LEGO

Below the bench, a spiral path leads down to the dungeons. The dungeon of Bellatrix Lestrange is also part of the game. Of course, fans know that a Horcrux was hidden inside. Lego also speaks of a “hidden surprise”.

Image: LEGO

A total of thirteen minifigures complete the package. Included are Ron Weasley, Bellatrix Lestrange (Hermione Granger in disguise), Rubeus Hagrid, a Death Eater, Bogrod, Griphook, Rickert, two other goblins, two security guards and two different versions of Harry Potter – one as a child and one as an adult. How do you like the set? Let us know in the comments. By the way: at ALTERNATE you will find many more Lego sets.