Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Unexpectedly Dominates UK Game Sales, Outshines FIFA 23 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Title: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Regains Top Spot in UK Gaming Charts

In a surprising turn of events, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has reclaimed its throne at the top of the UK gaming charts, surpassing the usual winners FIFA 23 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This achievement comes as Sony’s new PS5 deal seems to be boosting sales for various games, including Lego Star Wars and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Both FIFA 23 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe managed to secure spots in the top 3 rankings, demonstrating their consistent popularity among UK gamers. However, it was the resurgence of Lego Star Wars that made headlines, capturing the attention of Star Wars fans and gaming enthusiasts alike.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales witnessed a significant surge in sales and climbed its way into the top 10, securing a commendable 7th position. This outcome can be attributed to the growing popularity of the PS5 console and Sony’s marketing campaign.

Joining the top 10 list, Forspoken managed to break into the rankings and secured the 12th position, an impressive feat considering its previous placement outside the top 40. This sudden rise highlights the game’s increasing appeal and suggests that it may become a formidable competitor in the gaming market.

The full top 20 rankings provide an overview of the UK gaming landscape, showcasing the diverse range of titles that continue to captivate players across the country:

1. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

2. FIFA 23

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Hogwarts Legacy

5. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

6. God of War Ragnarök

7. Spider-Man: Miles Morales

8. Gran Turismo 7

9. Pikmin 4

10. Grand Theft Auto V

11. Minecraft

12. The prophesied

13. Elder Ring

14. Mortal Kombat 11

15. Nintendo Switch Sports

16. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

17. Diablo IV

18. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

19. Street Fighter 6

20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The inclusion of games like Hogwarts Legacy, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and God of War Ragnarök demonstrates the wide range of genres and themes that gamers are currently exploring.

The gaming community eagerly looks forward to the forthcoming releases, including Elder Ring, Diablo IV, and Street Fighter 6, courtesy of this engaging top 20 list.

As always, we extend our gratitude to Nintendo Live for providing these insightful updates on the UK gaming charts.

