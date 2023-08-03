LEGO SUPER MARIO Expands with Exciting Donkey Kong Collaboration

LEGO and Super Mario Join Forces for New Collaboration: LEGO SUPER MARIO

Fans of both LEGO and Super Mario can rejoice as a new collaboration between the two iconic brands brings forth an exciting product line called “LEGO SUPER MARIO.” Set to be available at LEGO stores nationwide starting August 1, 2023, this series promises to elevate the experience of both building with LEGO and playing with Super Mario.

The official Nintendo website describes “LEGO SUPER MARIO” as an interactive model series that utilizes the familiar LEGO bricks. It incorporates the activities of “LEGO MARIO” and “LEGO LUIGI” to create an engaging and fun strategy game of collecting gold coins. Adding to the excitement, this new series introduces beloved characters from the Super Mario universe, including Donkey Kong, Cranky Kong, Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, and Dixie Kong.

The collaboration features seven sets that will join the ranks of the existing LEGO SUPER MARIO collection. One of the highlights is Donkey Kong’s Treehouse, which presents an intricate scene with built-in TVs, radios, cabinets, and even hammocks for napping. Players can collect coins by offering bananas to Donkey Kong, engaging with Cranky Kong, playing the conga drums, and more.

Another set, Diddy Kong’s Four Wheel Trolley Tour, allows players to slide on rails using a four-wheeled trolley and even soar through the sky using an airplane. Hidden within the set, a banana poses a mysterious twist: what happens if it is given to Diddy Kong and Funky Kong?

Dixie Kong’s Orangutan Life offers an opportunity for fans to create a concert experience together with Dixie Kong. By placing LEGO MARIO in the center of the stage and turning it, players can create different musical performances while simultaneously rotating the stage.

Lastly, LEGO MARIO enthusiasts can embark on an adventure with Rhino Rambi in the Run it! Rhino Rambi set. Inspired by the Donkey Kong series, LEGO MARIO can ride on Rambi the rhinoceros and break rocks while exploring an expanded scene. Each action performed by Rambi elicits a unique reaction from LEGO MARIO, providing an immersive and dynamic play experience.

The “LEGO SUPER MARIO” collaboration showcases the incredible possibilities that arise when two beloved brands join forces. By allowing parts to be exchanged between existing race scenes and the expanded scenes from this new series, LEGO and Super Mario fans alike will be delighted with even more ways to play.

LEGO and the LEGO logo, along with the Brick and Knob configurations, are trademarks and/or copyrights of the LEGO Group. ©2023 The LEGO Group. TM & © 2023 Nintendo.

