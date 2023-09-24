Lego Unveils New Mario Electric Toy: Meet the Piranha Plant!

Lego Launches New Super Mario-themed Piranha Plant Toy

In a nostalgic homage to childhood memories, Lego has released yet another Mario-themed set, this time featuring the iconic Piranha Plant. Lego enthusiasts and Super Mario fans alike will surely be excited to add this unique toy to their collection.

Lego has previously released various characters from the Super Mario franchise, including Mario himself, Luigi, and Princess Peach. With a quick search, one can find an array of Lego versions of these beloved characters, along with various settings reminiscent of the video game’s wilderness areas. Now, fans can recreate their own mini Mario Land at home without having to visit Universal Studios.

While Lego’s plant-themed sets have gained popularity in recent years, featuring creations such as birds of paradise and cacti, the newest addition to this series is the “Piranha Plant” from the Mario Electric game. This playful decoration features a fruit with a red background and white spots, complete with an open mouth and leaf-like arms that appear to be waving. The pot below, fittingly, is designed as a green water pipe. The Piranha Plant toy not only brings a smile to people’s faces but also appeals to fans of Super Mario Bros.

Assembling the Piranha Plant Lego building block toy is a breeze, requiring only 540 building blocks. Additionally, the set comes with two money coin toys from the game. The head of the Piranha Plant can be moved through its joints, allowing builders to create their favorite shape. Though the toy has yet to be officially released, it is expected to hit the market on November 6, with an official price of $59.99. Interested individuals are advised to keep a close eye on its availability.

Don’t miss out on the chance to bring the magic of Super Mario to your own home with Lego’s new Piranha Plant toy. With its playful and interactive design, it is sure to capture the hearts of both avid Lego builders and Super Mario enthusiasts alike.

