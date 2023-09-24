Home » Lego Unveils New Mario Electric Toy: Meet the Piranha Plant!
Technology

Lego Unveils New Mario Electric Toy: Meet the Piranha Plant!

by admin
Lego Unveils New Mario Electric Toy: Meet the Piranha Plant!

Lego Launches New Super Mario-themed Piranha Plant Toy

In a nostalgic homage to childhood memories, Lego has released yet another Mario-themed set, this time featuring the iconic Piranha Plant. Lego enthusiasts and Super Mario fans alike will surely be excited to add this unique toy to their collection.

Lego has previously released various characters from the Super Mario franchise, including Mario himself, Luigi, and Princess Peach. With a quick search, one can find an array of Lego versions of these beloved characters, along with various settings reminiscent of the video game’s wilderness areas. Now, fans can recreate their own mini Mario Land at home without having to visit Universal Studios.

While Lego’s plant-themed sets have gained popularity in recent years, featuring creations such as birds of paradise and cacti, the newest addition to this series is the “Piranha Plant” from the Mario Electric game. This playful decoration features a fruit with a red background and white spots, complete with an open mouth and leaf-like arms that appear to be waving. The pot below, fittingly, is designed as a green water pipe. The Piranha Plant toy not only brings a smile to people’s faces but also appeals to fans of Super Mario Bros.

Assembling the Piranha Plant Lego building block toy is a breeze, requiring only 540 building blocks. Additionally, the set comes with two money coin toys from the game. The head of the Piranha Plant can be moved through its joints, allowing builders to create their favorite shape. Though the toy has yet to be officially released, it is expected to hit the market on November 6, with an official price of $59.99. Interested individuals are advised to keep a close eye on its availability.

See also  🎮 "Monster Samurai Rise: Sunbreak" event quests "Frozen Fangs" and "Welcome! New Hunter's Path" are now available - funglr Games

For those who want to stay up-to-date with the latest news and trends in the fashion world, subscribing to Popbee Circle’s newsletter is highly recommended. By doing so, readers gain access to exclusive privileges and discounts. In addition to this exciting Lego release, Popbee also offers a variety of other recent reports that warrant attention.

Don’t miss out on the chance to bring the magic of Super Mario to your own home with Lego’s new Piranha Plant toy. With its playful and interactive design, it is sure to capture the hearts of both avid Lego builders and Super Mario enthusiasts alike.

You may also like

Digitalization in disaster control

The future (which “isn’t that bad”) according to...

Pokémon with a Gun: New Trailer for Palworld...

E-scooter Egret One in the test: lots of...

Apple and sustainability, an example to follow

What to expect from asteroid samples from probes...

From Maria to Ameca, passing through Ishiguro: 100...

OPPO’s A series is perfect for capturing autumn...

Son Heung-min Shares His Favorite SmartThings Function in...

The proof: Airpods Pro 2 with USB-C, artificial...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy