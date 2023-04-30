Leiapix Converter converts static pictures into 3D dynamics in one second, and provides multiple file formats for download

Recently, on applications such as Facebook and Xiaohongshu in mainland China, you should often see advertisements with many pictures of beauties (or photos of AV actresses). The same, very vivid, you must be wondering how this is done? Do you need to use professional photo editing software such as Photoshop? The answer is not at all! Using the free online tool Leiapix Converter to be introduced in this article, you can easily create this effect. After the picture is uploaded, it will change to dynamic immediately, and you can also set the direction of rotation.

Leiapix Converter converts static pictures into 3D dynamics in one second, and provides multiple file download formats

Click me to go to Leiapix Converter online tool

Leiapix Converter is a free online tool that can convert 2D static pictures into 3D dynamic pictures. You need to register before using it. Click Sign in with Lela on the screen:



Click Create account in the lower right corner to create an account, and also supports quick login with Google account:



Then press Confirm:



You can start using it. Drag and drop the static pictures or photos you want to turn into 3D dynamics, or click Upload on the upper left corner to upload:



I first tested this cute and rebellious Ada AI picture. You can see the 3D dynamic effect when this picture appears, but I don’t know if it’s because the picture is too small. I don’t think the whole dynamic feeling is very good:



The finished picture, although the dynamics are not very satisfactory, but the separation of the main body and the background is very good:



Then I tested another beautiful AI picture, and the effect was great, and the picture was even bigger than Ada’s:



Like this, there are many adjustment functions in this tool, which are currently directly applying presets:



The other one is an AI picture, a female swordsman, the picture is about 16:9 ratio:



The effect is also quite good. I think the 16:9 picture should be the best ratio. If the female swordsman is holding a sword in front of her, it should be even better:



There are many functions on the left side that can be adjusted, such as the animation length (Animation Length), that is, the length of the swing, the default is 2 seconds, 1 second will be faster, and 6 seconds will be a bit slower:



Animation Style The animation style can change the dynamic mode. The default is Perspective at the bottom, as well as Horizontal, Wide Circle, Vertical, etc. It doesn’t matter if you don’t understand English. Click on the right to apply the effect. Just find what you like:



There are also Amount of Motion, Focus Point, Edge Ditation, etc., you can play and see:



After adjusting, click Share in the lower left corner, and a sharing link will be created automatically. You can directly share this link with others, or download it as GIF, MP4, LIF, SBS, and Facebook 3D options:



There are three size options for the GIF part, and the Full Size is not too big:



The Depth Map part is where you can adjust the range of the subject. If you feel that the subject shakes unnaturally, you can fine-tune it from here:

