Leica invents the camera against fake news

The M11-P is not the usual Leica: for starters, it does not have the usual red sticker that distinguishes the German company. Instead, the brand is engraved in italics on the top of the shell, which is milled from aluminum for the matte black version and solid brass for the silver chrome version. The body is made of a solid magnesium alloy and the LCD monitor is protected by a sapphire glass with anti-reflective coating. It is a camera for professionals, with 256 GB expandable internal memory, 60 MP BSI CMOS sensor, triple resolution technology and the Maestro III processor.

The M11-P is an evolution of the standard M11, the latest descendant of a series born in 1954 and always highly appreciated among photojournalists, particularly those working in conflict areas. Countless images that made history were taken with Leica cameras, and history was documented as it unfolded or witnessed in the memory of those who came after.

A photo is a revelation, an indictment, a declaration of love, and a thousand other things that can arise in the photographer’s mind; but, in the case of photojournalism, it is above all a moment of truth, which is often worth more than words. This, at least, until digital arrived, which first with Photoshop and now with artificial intelligence, made the boundary between true and plausible much more blurred.

Thus the M11-P was born with a specific task: to fight manipulation, fake news, the inventions of generative AI. It is the first camera in the world to store metadata by attaching Content Credentials right from the acquisition phase and to guarantee the authenticity of the image by encrypting them with special hardware, which includes a chip to store digital certificates from the German Federal Press Office. This feature provides an additional level of transparency when creating and editing an image, allowing you to securely attach information such as names, dates, changes made, and tools used. Leica Content Credentials are activated in the camera menu and must be configured step by step the first time. The authenticity of the photos can be easily verified by anyone, with various software or by visiting the site

Content Credentials are part of a larger standard called Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), created in 2019 by Adobe to help combat the threat of misinformation and help creators get recognition for their work. Today, CAI is a coalition of nearly 2,000 members, including Leica, AFP, Associated Press, BBC, Getty Images, Microsoft, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal and others. For Santiago Lyon, Head of Support and Training, Content Authenticity Initiative, at Adobe, the new Leica is “a fundamental step for the CAI and for the future of photojournalism: it will inaugurate a new and powerful way through which photojournalists and creatives will be able to assert their digital rights, fight misinformation and bring authenticity to their work and consumers, while promoting the widespread adoption of Content Credentials”. Obviously this only applies to professional reporters, who are willing to spend at least 8,950 euros.

