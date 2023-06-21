Home » LEICA launches FOTOS 4.0 App! Equipped with more new functions, seamless connection anytime, anywhere! | DIGIPHOTO
Technology

LEICA launches FOTOS 4.0 App! Equipped with more new functions, seamless connection anytime, anywhere! | DIGIPHOTO

by admin
LEICA launches FOTOS 4.0 App! Equipped with more new functions, seamless connection anytime, anywhere! | DIGIPHOTO

LEICA recently launched the FOTOS 4.0 App, equipped with more new functions, to create a better photography experience for photography enthusiasts and professionals.

The latest version of the Leica FOTOS app has added several exciting features. These include:

Users can directly edit pictures and moving images in the third-party application “Darkroom”, and can directly display the edited works in the Leica Gallery of the smartphone. Through this application, users can also easily download and view the moving images in Leica cameras. Users can import the unique JPG format style into the new Leica Q3 camera to realize a customized shooting experience in line with their artistic vision and meet users’ artistic creation needs. The highly anticipated Leica Q3 camera download speed is up to 10 times faster than in the past, greatly reducing waiting time, allowing users to focus on capturing and sharing their video works.

The new version of the Leica FOTOS app is now available on iOS and Android devices, providing users with a series of powerful functions to enhance the user’s photography experience.

Follow DIGIPHOTO

Play camera, crazy photography, come and join the DIGIPHOTO fan group

See also  NO.8 Boundless Inspiration Briefing | Doraemon, Leica, Harry Potter, Junya Watanabe..., _Gar

You may also like

Microsoft raises prices on Xbox Series and Game...

Tier Mobility has to leave Vienna, Voi is...

Chrome for iOS now has Maps and Calendar...

New Top 10: Netflix is ​​changing the ranking...

Green Events: Urban Future Conference starts today

Prime Day 2023: 4 free months with Amazon...

Cyberpunk 2077 update version 1.63 will improve the...

The first loudspeakers from NZXT, the NZXT Relay...

Square Enix released “Star Ranger 2” remake “Star...

Microsoft has hidden Bill Gates mugshot in operating...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy