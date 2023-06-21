LEICA launches FOTOS 4.0 App! Equipped with more new functions, seamless connection anytime, anywhere! | DIGIPHOTO

LEICA recently launched the FOTOS 4.0 App, equipped with more new functions, to create a better photography experience for photography enthusiasts and professionals.

The latest version of the Leica FOTOS app has added several exciting features. These include:

Users can directly edit pictures and moving images in the third-party application “Darkroom”, and can directly display the edited works in the Leica Gallery of the smartphone. Through this application, users can also easily download and view the moving images in Leica cameras. Users can import the unique JPG format style into the new Leica Q3 camera to realize a customized shooting experience in line with their artistic vision and meet users’ artistic creation needs. The highly anticipated Leica Q3 camera download speed is up to 10 times faster than in the past, greatly reducing waiting time, allowing users to focus on capturing and sharing their video works.

The new version of the Leica FOTOS app is now available on iOS and Android devices, providing users with a series of powerful functions to enhance the user’s photography experience.

