Leica launched the first Leica M Monochrom equipped with a monochrome sensor in 2012, enabling photographers and photographers who like black and white photography to capture better light and shadow with the help of a monochrome sensor. After 11 years, Leica announced the launch of the fourth The Leica M11 Monochom, the next generation monochrome sensor.

The suggested price of M11 Monochom is 295,000 yuan

M11 Monochom is made of all metal, the top is made of aluminum, and the rear screen of the fuselage is equipped with sapphire glass. The whole machine is treated with black scratch-resistant coating, matched with leather skin, and the Leica logo is omitted at the same time. The optical viewing window is treated with dark chrome .

The M11 Monochom is equipped with a triple-resolution full-frame monochrome photosensitive element specially developed for Leica M cameras. It can provide three resolutions of 60MP, 36MP and 18MP, and a sensitivity ranging from ISO 125 to ISO 200,000. By only recording light intensity, Presents a richer grayscale than color sensors; M11 Monochom has a built-in 256GB storage and supports the Leica FOTOS application, which can sync files to the mobile phone via Bluetooth and USB Type-C, so that remote operations can be performed through the application. At the same time, it has passed the Apple MFI certification.

