Leipzig, Hanover, Stuttgart: heise jobs events for IT and STEM professionals

It is worth visiting Leipzig on Thursday, May 4, 2023 for last-minute decision-makers: the combined IT and STEM job day starts there at 12 noon. The exclusive event by heise jobs and jobware is the ideal platform for talented specialists and attractive employers to get to know each other.

Exhibiting employers in Leipzig include dataport, SAB Sächsische Aufbaubank, Sachsen Police, picturemaxx, eex group, Deleoitte, volytica diagnostics and agineo. They are on site with their current vacancies, training and further education positions. There are also interesting specialist lectures on the subject of applications and job hunting. In addition, attractive employers offer insights into the work of the companies as well as entry opportunities and career prospects. Job seekers can have their CV scrutinized by professionals and receive helpful tips.

As always, the event is free of charge. You can register on the Leipzig IT job day website – there you will also find further information about the program and the companies involved.

IT and STEM job day in Hanover and Stuttgart

If that’s too spontaneous for you, you can already make a note of the IT and STEM job day in Hanover on May 12, 2023. Here, too, you can expect opportunities for networking, application portfolio checks, exciting lectures and a free professional application photo – and last but not least, interesting, potential new employers.

The next job fair will then take place on June 6, 2023 in Stuttgart. Those interested can register for this and for the other events free of charge on the IT and MINT Job Days website. We are looking forward to your visit!

