The latest podcast guest is Lena-Sophie Müller. Lena has been the managing director of the Initiative D21 association since 2014 – according to her own account, Germany’s largest non-profit network for the digital society. Among other things, the association publishes the D21 Digital Index every year, which examines the degree of digitization in Germany.

Lena was born in 1983 and studied political science in Potsdam and Sydney. She then managed numerous administrative modernization and e-government projects as a scientist at the Fraunhofer Institute FOKUS in Berlin.

Lena Sophie Müller (Image: Tobias Koch)

Today, in addition to her work with the D21 initiative, she is involved in many political committees and projects, including being a member of the German Bundestag’s Enquete Commission on “Artificial Intelligence” from 2018 to 2020. She is still active on the Digital Council of the Federal Ministry of Defense and on the “Young Digital Economy” advisory board of the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

She is incredibly well connected in political Berlin and has a very good insight into what is going on in terms of digitization and where the big stumbling blocks lie. If you follow her on Twitter, you will get to know a woman who regularly deals with high-ranking politicians and who always comes across as very positive. She deals with issues that are sometimes really frustrating: the digitization of the state or digital education, for example. She herself says of the latter that she gets in a bad mood when she deals with it.

I wanted to know how she manages to always look ahead positively – despite the sometimes difficult and exhausting topics. She explains where her fundamentally positive attitude towards the world comes from and what she does when she needs a break. Of course we are talking about the degree of digitization of the German population and what digital resilience means in this context. And I wanted to know if she herself had thought about going into politics.

