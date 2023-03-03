Tired of tangled cables on the bedside table? Then he is LENCO radio alarm clock with DAB+ and integrated Qi charger for wireless charging suitable smartphones may be a good solution for you. We have the Radiowecker tried it out in our office and would now like to present ours to you experiences from the test report, as well as the most important technical facts to the DAB+ radio with integrated wireless mobile phone charger.

range of functions

receiving from DAB+ Radio -channels for crystal clear sound quality

-channels for crystal clear sound quality If you want, you can still do the classic FM-Radio hear

hear The radio is on at the same time Bluetooth speaker . You can, for example, play Spotify songs from your smartphone directly on the device. The range is up to 10 meters.

. You can, for example, play Spotify songs from your smartphone directly on the device. The range is up to 10 meters. There is one at the top 10 watt Qi charger for wireless charging of smartphones.

for wireless charging of smartphones. There is one at the back USB – and In the Connection and a slot for a MicroSD card

– and Connection and a slot for a It can be operated either in mains operation (Euro plug + UK adapter) or im battery operation for on the go (4 AA batteries)

(Euro plug + UK adapter) or im for on the go (4 AA batteries) It can 2 Alarm be deposited

be deposited If you have trouble falling asleep or suffer from tinnitus, for example, there are several “ nature sounds ‘ to choose from such as heartbeat, rain, ocean, sunrise, etc.

‘ to choose from such as heartbeat, rain, ocean, sunrise, etc. There is one for both nature sounds and radio Timer Function . For example, the sound is switched off automatically after 15 minutes.

. For example, the sound is switched off automatically after 15 minutes. Die Clock sets itself automatically after a short time. The brightness of the display can be adjusted in several stages.

Our test report on the LENCO CR-650BK

Visually, the clock radio makes a very good impression. Even if it is mostly made of plastic, the brushed aluminum look is classy. With a height of 7.5 cm and a width of 17×18 cm, the radio fits well even in a small area.

Die service is also quite intuitive. The power button on the right allows you to switch between the modes (DAB+, radio, SD, Bluetooth, etc.) and adjust the volume and activate the sleep timer.

On the left you can jump between titles, search stations and customize the menu display.

In the middle there are 5 memory slots each for DAB+ and FM radio as well as a large, easy-to-find “snooze” button for the alarm clock. A station is stored by pressing and holding the memory locations. A short press calls up the stored station.

On the wireless charging function I was very excited. Unfortunately, the 10 watt Qi charger is relatively weak and my Samsung Galaxy S10 could only be charged without a protective cover. Approximately 40 minutes charging time was shown for 10% battery charge. Not for fast charging, but that shouldn’t be a problem overnight.

Die Bluetooth 5 Integration is a nice extension – especially if you install Amazon Music or Spotify on your cell phone and want to play it through the radio speaker. However, it is best to place your mobile phone directly on the device, as the range is unfortunately very limited at a maximum of 10 m.

In the sound quality The two 5-watt speakers create a decent volume, but the sound experience remains that of a conventional radio. However, DAB+ ensures that reception-related noise is a thing of the past.

Where can I buy the LENCO CR-650BK?

The radio alarm clock is currently on sale on the Lenco website for €99.99 (as of February 22, 2023).

It is not currently listed on Amazon, but there is a variant with 3 W loudspeakers without a charger, but with a remote control, as well as a noble wooden variant with 10 W loudspeakers and an integrated CD player and remote control.

