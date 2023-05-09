Lenovo 8th Generation Legion Pro 7i Review: A solid and square high-end gaming laptop | 4Gamers

Lenovo has recently launched a number of 2023-style gaming laptops in Taiwan. However, there is still a high-end model that has not appeared, the Legion Pro 7i, which will be launched soon. Let’s take a look at the 8th generation Legion Pro 7i. Features and performance performance!

Design and Specifications

The exterior shape maintains the square outline as always. The shell is fully made of aluminum alloy. The surface is sandblasted and anodized in iron gray. The upper left corner of the upper cover uses the mirrored LEGION logo to improve recognition, and the lower right corner has a hairline Lenovo. The nameplate is embellished, giving a stable and sturdy look as a whole.

The 8th generation Legion Pro 7i machine model is 16IRX8H, which provides up to Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 laptop version GPU. What we tested this time is the model using the GeForce RTX 4080 laptop version GPU.

Core i9-13900HX belongs to the 13th generation Intel Core HX series, it is the third highest-end product, second only to Core i9-13980HX / 13950HX, also contains 8 P-core + 16, E-core a total of 24 cores and 32 It has four threads, a maximum operating frequency of 5.4 GHz, a base power consumption of 55W, and a maximum turbo power consumption of 157W.

GeForce RTX 4080 notebook version GPU is NVIDIA’s latest Ada Lovelace architecture, AD104 chip similar to desktop RTX 4070 Ti, with 58 sets of SM (Streaming Multiprocessor), including 7424 CUDA Cores, 58 third-generation RT Cores And 232 4th generation Tensor Cores, and 12GB GDDR6 memory with 192-bit interface, basic TGP 150W, enabling Dynamic Boost to expand to 175W, Legion Pro 7i body can provide maximum power output.

Like the high-end gaming laptops launched by other brands this year, the 8th generation Legion Pro 7i is equipped with a MUX independent display direct connection switch and a Dynamic Display Switch chip.

Users can manually fix the operating mode to the direct-connected GPU state through the MUX switch, or drive NVIDIA Advanced Optimus technology through the Dynamic Display Switch chip, according to the load in the maximum performance GPU direct-connected mode, or power-saving internal display mode automatically switch between.

The 8th generation Legion Pro 7i is equipped with a heat dissipation system called Legion Coldfront 5.0. The main heat conduction device is a uniform heat version, with liquid metal heat conduction, and 2 fans as power. Among them, the built-in soaking version of the RTX 4080 and above models can cover both the GPU and the CPU, while the soaking version of the other entry-level models only covers the CPU. The bottom cover also has a large area of ​​openings, and the raised pads make it easier for the fuselage to inhale cool air to speed up heat dissipation.

With the stacking of these high-performance CPUs, GPUs and heat sinks, the total thickness of the body including the screen reaches 25.9 mm, and the weight is 2638.7 g.

The screen is equipped with a 16-inch 16:10 format IPS panel with a screen-to-body ratio of up to 93.6%. The color rendering capability has been verified by X-Rite Pantone. It provides 2560×1600 resolution, 240 Hz variable refresh rate, G-Sync can be enabled, and the peak brightness reaches 500 nits, with VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, and supports Dolby Vision.

The video camera supports Tobii Horizon, which detects head movement and is used in Far Cry, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Assassin’s Creed, Star Citizen (Star Citizen) and Euro Truck Simulator (Euro Truck Simulator) and other games trigger perspective changes, greatly improving the sense of immersion.

The keyboard is configured with number keys and supports single-key RGB lighting effects. There is also an RGB light bar on the lower edge of the fuselage, which is full of dazzling atmosphere. It is commendable that the power button is placed in the center above the keyboard, which is less likely to be accidentally touched than the model placed in the upper right corner of the keyboard.

In terms of expandability of memory and storage devices, there are two DDR5 memory modules and two PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots inside the machine. The factory default has been configured with 2 16GB DDR5-5600 modules and 2 Samsung OEM version 980 PRO 1TB SSDs.

The accessories provide a transformer and keycap/scissor foot replacement kit. This transformer uses the latest GaN gallium nitride semiconductor components. It can supply up to 330W of power when the thickness is slightly higher than the body without the screen by about 21.95 mm. And the weight is much lighter than the traditional 330W transformer.

Effectiveness measurement

We prepared a previous-generation flagship laptop configured with a Core i9-12900HX CPU + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU as a control group to see how far Lenovo’s 8th-generation Legion Pro 7i is ahead in terms of performance.

CPU rendering

From the Cinebench R20 / R23 test, it can be seen that the single-core score of the Core i9-13900HX is slightly inferior to that of the Core i9-12900HX and the desktop Core i9-12900K, but the multi-core score can lead by about 30% and 11% respectively. Rendering programs lead by about 35% and 15%, respectively.

CPU overall performance

The performance of Geekbench 6 is not bad, and the multi-core score is slightly better than the desktop Core i9-12900K by about 3.9%.

GPGPU General Computing

GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop’s FP32 single-precision floating-point computing performance is nearly 30% ahead of RTX 3080 Ti Laptop, which is about 81% of desktop GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

GPU rendering

GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop relies on the stronger ray tracing performance of the third-generation RT Core of the Ada Lovelace architecture. Blender 3.5.0 and V-Ray 5 can lead RTX 3080 Ti Laptop by up to 80%/35%, respectively.

3DMark

CPU Profile is similar to the multi-core rendering mentioned earlier. The Core i9-13900HX can tie or win the Core i9-12900K, which is about 6% to 17% ahead of the Core i9-12900HX.

In terms of GPU performance, GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop is about 34% ahead of RTX 3080 Ti Laptop in the Time Spy / Time Spy Extreme simulation of DirectX 12 games, and 39% ahead of the Speed ​​Way test of DirectX 12 Ultimate games.

game performance

From the point of view of the 4K 2160p resolution with the most stress on the GPU, the 8th generation Legion Pro 7i (2023) equipped with GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop + Core i9-13900HX has an average performance of about 1.3 times that of the previous generation flagship in non-light chasing games .

If you enable ray tracing and apply the unique DLSS 3 function of GeForcr RTX 40 series GPUs, the performance is 1.8 times that of the previous generation flagship on average, and up to 2.2 times.

If the average 4K resolution fluency of the 17 games we tested (including ray chasing) is about 73.3 fps, it can be said to be a fairly smooth level. If the resolution drops to WQHD 1440p, the average fluency can be increased to 130 fps.

Summarize

Judging from the configuration close to the top specification, the performance of Lenovo Lenovo’s 8th generation Legion Pro 7i in 2023 is really good. Both the CPU and GPU are clearly ahead of the previous generation flagship laptops, and the refresh rate of up to 240 Hz is 16:10. WQHD+ HDR screen, default 2 high-speed 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSDs and 32GB DDR5-5600 memory are all optional.

Although performance-oriented models cannot be too light and thin, the body structure of this machine is solid and stable, and the structure will not be deformed even if you press the keyboard a little hard, and Lenovo has turned to use 330W GaN with more compact weight and thickness. The transformer effectively relieves the burden on the user.

In short, if you are planning to buy a high-end gaming laptop with a square appearance but excellent performance, Lenovo’s 8th-generation Legion Pro 7i is indeed worthy of consideration.