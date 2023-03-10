Lenovo ThinkStation PX / P7 / P5

Lenovo today announced a series of workstations designed in collaboration with sports car brand Aston Martin, namely ThinkStation PX (pronounced P ten), ThinkStation P7 and ThinkStation P5. The main appearance elements here are the hexagonal three-dimensional grid “front air intake” derived from the Aston Martin DBS model, plus the hot red front frame and “hidden” chassis sides derived from the “little red dot” of the Think series handle. One feature that I think is particularly cool is that they both have a small LCD screen on the front that, if something goes wrong with the system, can display a QR code to help troubleshoot problems quickly.

The flagship of the three models is the ThinkStation PX, which can be equipped with two fourth-generation Xeon processors, four RTX 6000 series workstation graphics cards, up to 2TB of memory, front-side hot-swappable hard drives, and a power supply of up to 1850W. to drive all this hardware. Lenovo also specially designed the PX as a 5U rack size, so that it can be stacked in a large number of cabinets.

ThinkStation P7 is a 4U single-processor model, which can also be equipped with up to a 56-core Xeon W-3400 processor, three RTX 6000 series workstation graphics cards, and up to 1TB of memory. Finally, the ThinkStation P5 is the most “desktop” of the three, with up to a 24-core Xeon W processor, two RTX A6000 workstation graphics cards and up to 512GB of memory.

It is quite common for desktops and laptops to seek the cooperation of sports car manufacturers to design appearances with “sense of speed” elements, but workstations have always given people the impression that they are low-key and practical. a bit far. But in fact, Aston Martin and ThinkStation have already had a lot of cooperation experience. In addition to Aston Martin choosing ThinkStation for vehicle design and development, the two have also cooperated in the development of VR virtual vehicle experience. This time Lenovo took the opportunity to further deepen the cooperation on ThinkStation, and also brought a little different design sense to workstation desktops.