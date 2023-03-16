The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Lenovo BIOS. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Lenovo BIOS on 03/15/2023. The software contains several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The BIOS/firmware operating system and the Lenovo BIOS product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Lenovo Security Advisory: LEN-106014 (Stand: 14.03.2023).

Several vulnerabilities for Lenovo BIOS reported – risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,7

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.7.

Lenovo BIOS Bug: Effects of exploiting the known vulnerabilities

The BIOS is the firmware on IBM PC compatible computers.

An attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Lenovo BIOS to bypass security protections and execute arbitrary code.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2022-48189, CVE-2022-4574, CVE-2022-4573, CVE-2022-48183, CVE-2022-48182, CVE-2022-4575 und CVE-2022-3728.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems

BIOS/Firmware

Products

Lenovo BIOS (cpe:/h:lenovo:bios)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Lenovo Security Advisory: LEN-106014 from 2023-03-14 (15.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://support.lenovo.com/us/en/product_security/LEN-106014

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Lenovo BIOS. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/15/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de