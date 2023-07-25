Home » Lenovo Computer Hyperscale: New Vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities allow security evasion or code execution
There is a current IT security warning for Lenovo Computer Hyperscale. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Lenovo Computer Hyperscale on July 24th, 2023. The BIOS/firmware operating system and the Lenovo computer product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Lenovo Security Advisory: LEN-125170 (Stand: 23.07.2023).

Security Advisory for Lenovo Computer Hyperscale – Risk: High

Risk level: 4 (high)
CVSS Base Score: 8,4
CVSS Temporal Score: 7,3
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.4.

Lenovo Computer Hyperscale Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow security bypass or code execution

Lenovo is a manufacturer of computers, among other things.

An attacker from the adjacent network or a local attacker could exploit several vulnerabilities in Lenovo Computer Hyperscale to bypass security protections or run arbitrary code.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2023-34330 and CVE-2023-34329.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems
BIOS/Firmware

Products
Lenovo Computer Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) HR610X (cpe:/h:lenovo:computer)
Lenovo Computer Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) HR630X (cpe:/h:lenovo:computer)
Lenovo Computer Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) HR630X V2 (cpe:/h:lenovo:computer)
Lenovo Computer Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) HR650X (cpe:/h:lenovo:computer)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Lenovo Security Advisory: LEN-125170 from 2023-07-23 (24.07.2023)
For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Lenovo Computer Hyperscale. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

07/24/2023 – Initial version

