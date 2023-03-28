Lenovo unveiled its new generation of Windows 11 Yoga laptops. The most relevant news are the improvements made to Lenovo X Power – a set of hardware and software features optimized to offer a faster and smoother creative experience, from video editing to preview generation, from rendering to software exports – updates in displays with PureSight technology and a suite of new features, called the Premium Suite, including an update in the typing experience thanks to a smoother surface of the keys and the interaction of four microphones for a better experience during video calls , quad noise-cancelling speakers, quieter fans, and a larger trackpad.

Three new products in the Pro line (9i, 7i and 7), two in the Slim line (7 and the renewed 6) and two models named Yoga 7 and 7i.

Lenovo’s new Yoga Pros are made especially for content creators, who need to create and design graphics even with a laptop. The line is in fact the most powerful of the range.

This generation also offers improvements in thermal efficiency management.

Additionally, the PureSight Pro mini-LED displays available on the Yoga Pro 9i make viewing sharper and more lifelike, with more accurate colors.

Also new in the Yoga Slim line, two laptops – Slim 7 (14.5″) and Slim 6 (14″), equipped with up to the latest generation AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors and the new RDNA 3 integrated graphics technology.

Prices and availability for the Italian market

The new range of Slim Lenovo Yoga laptops will be available in Italy complete with Guaranteed Reliability services, for reimbursement of the purchase cost in the event of technical failure within the first year, Lenovo Premium Care, advanced support provided by real people, included for 2 years on Yoga notebooks and Lenovo CO2 Offset Carbon Offset Service.

The Yoga Pro 9i will start from 1899 euros and should be available in Italy from May 2023.

The Yoga Pro 7i (14.5″, 8) and Yoga Pro 7 (14.5″, 8) will start at 1299 euros and should be available in Italy from May 2023.

The Yoga 7i (14″, 8) and (16″, 8) will start at 1399 euros and should be available in Italy from April 2023.

The Yoga Slim 6 (14″, 8) will start from 999 euros and should be available in Italy from May 2023 .

Availability and configurations of Yoga Slim 7 (14.5″, 8) and Yoga 7 (14″, 8) and (16″, 8) in Italy will be communicated later.

In addition, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i will also be made available, already presented at CES in Las Vegas last January, whose main feature is the dual OLED screen.





In practice there is a second screen instead of the physical keyboard (which is external, or a virtual keyboard appears on one of the two screens). In this way it is possible to use two applications at the same time, but also to have a sort of doubled screen.