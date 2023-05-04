Lenovo Introduces 8th Generation Legion and New LOQ Gaming Notebook Series for Gaming Beginners

Lenovo announced the launch of the eighth-generation Legion gaming laptop in Taiwan and the first new product of the LOQ gaming sub-brand, allowing different gamers to choose the most suitable model according to their needs.

With the popularity of the e-sports market, more and more brands are investing in related products, and the competition has become fiercer, while consumers have the benefit of more choices. However, like most consumer information products, in order to meet different consumer needs, various brands have successively launched products with different designs and functional divisions.



Shen Yanhong, Lenovo Taiwan Household Products Manager (left) and Tai Yingjie, Deputy General Manager of Lenovo Taiwan Household Business Department

Lenovo, which has PC and server-related products, also entered the e-sports market very early, and used Legion as the brand of its e-sports series products. With the update of the product, it has reached the eighth generation of the product. Today, Lenovo announced the eighth generation of new products in Taiwan, including the Legion Pro 5i unveiled at CES at the beginning of the year, the Legion Slim 7i and Legion Slim 5i released at the end of March, and the new LOQ series of new products to meet different consumers’ gaming experience and performance requirements.





Legion Pro 5i with most ports on the rear

In order to meet different needs and make it easier for consumers to choose, Lenovo’s eighth-generation Legion gaming laptops have simplified product naming and are divided into Pro and Slim series. The Pro series is aimed at e-sports enthusiasts who pursue ultimate performance and quality, while the Slim series has the characteristics of thin, light and portable, which can meet the needs of players in games and daily applications and is easy to carry.





Legion Slim 7i

One of the more special functions of the new product is the addition of AI functions. Using the world‘s first LA AI chip dedicated to gaming notebooks launched by Lenovo, and paired with the built-in Lenovo AI Engine+, it can increase the TDP of the graphics card by up to 15% to enhance the game. fluency. Professional gamers can also switch between four different performance modes such as performance, quiet, balance, and custom through dedicated hotkeys to obtain the most suitable performance and throttling settings.





Legion Slim 5i

The eighth-generation Legion laptops are equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core H series processors, which have better performance, and Legion also adds the direct connection technology of the independent graphics card, through the combination with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card, to solve the problem of mixed mode Performance loss, so that the screen response is more real-time. Among them, except for the Legion Slim 7i, which hopes to balance performance, weight, and battery life, the rest of the models support high-performance graphics cards to ensure high-standard high-wattage output. In addition, the exclusive Coldfront 5.0 heat dissipation technology adopts a new 3D fan with lower noise, combined with a composite heat pipe and an improved vent, which not only effectively dissipates heat but also improves the overall performance by 15%.



Legion Series Backlit Keyboard with RGB Lighting

The new product also uses a 16-inch IPS visually pure gaming screen, which not only has a high resolution of 2560×1600, but also supports a dynamic refresh rate of 60Hz to 240Hz, allowing users to use shortcut keys when playing games, creating and browsing different applications on the web You can quickly switch the most suitable update rate. In addition, it also has Dolby Vision, VESA DisplayHDR certification, has accurate color game screen, coupled with Nahimic sound technology, has an excellent game audio and video experience.



Lenovo launched the e-sports LOQ sub-brand as a new choice for beginners in e-sports

In addition to the eighth-generation Legion e-sports models, Lenovo also launched another e-sports LOQ sub-brand, which inherits Legion e-sports technology and DNA, and also has the same keyboard design. New options for games and life apps.



LOQ 15″ Intel has a stylish and thin form factor, and also adds a younger color scheme

The LOQ 15″ Intel launched this time has a stylish and thin appearance. It also uses the 13th generation Intel Core H series processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, which is sufficient for applications including games and creation. In addition, LOQ’s new products also use The unique display direct connection technology increases the air intake of the keyboard, increases the air intake, and is equipped with dual fans and four-channel heat dissipation technology to enhance heat dissipation efficiency. The TDP can support up to 135W and improve the overall performance of the system. The keyboard key stroke is also changed to 1.5mm , and add a 100% anti-ghosting key to meet the various needs of novice gaming players for laptops.

The recommended price of Legion Pro 5i is 64,990 yuan, the suggested price of Legion Slim 7i and 5i is 69,990 yuan and 53,990 yuan respectively, and the suggested price of LOQ 15″ Intel is 35,990 yuan. As users choose different hardware combinations, the price also changes. will be different.