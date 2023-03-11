Lenovo announced a partnership with the British luxury sports car brand Aston Martin. The two parties launched the jointly designed workstation ThinkStation PX, as well as workstations including ThinkStation P7 and ThinkStation P5, which adopt the recognizable hexagonal three-dimensional grid front air intake of the Aston Martin DBS model. Plus the classic little red dot design of the Think series models.

The ThinkStation PX launched this time can use up to 2 sets of Intel fourth-generation Xeon scalable server processors, with up to 4 NVIDIA RTX 6000 series graphics cards, and a maximum memory capacity of 2TB. Hard drives and up to 1850W power supply are installed, and the 5U size rack design is used to put more workstations in a standard cabinet.

The ThinkStation P7 adopts a 4U size design and can support up to 56-core Xeon W-3400 server processors, 3 NVIDIA RTX 6000 series graphics cards and up to 1TB of memory. As for the ThinkStation P5, it adopts a desktop-like design and supports up to 24 sets of core-designed Xeon W series server processors, 2 NVIDIA RTX 6000A graphics cards and up to 512GB of memory.

﻿

In addition, the workstation model released this time not only adopts the hexagonal three-dimensional grid-shaped front air intake and the classic small red dot design of Think series models, but also is equipped with a hidden side handle of the chassis, and an LCD screen that can display QR Code on the front for users to quickly check error information .