Lenovo Joins the Battle with ‘Legion Go’: A New Player in the Handheld Game Console Market

The handheld game console market is experiencing a surge in competition with the likes of Valve’s Steam Deck and ASUS’ ROG Ally, and now another major player, Lenovo, is joining the battle. According to reports from Windows Central, Lenovo is developing a new gaming handheld device named “Legion Go,” equipped with the AMD Ryzen architecture Phoenix APU, an 8-inch screen, and the Windows 11 operating system. The introduction of Legion Go is expected to expand Lenovo’s market presence and bolster its chip sales and market share.

AMD Ryzen 7040 Series Processor – The Driving Force Behind Legion Go

Lenovo’s Legion Go will feature the AMD Ryzen 7040 series processor, code-named Phoenix. AMD describes the Phoenix APU as “ultra-thin” and ideal for high-performance devices such as thin and light laptops. These processors are also expected to provide the necessary power for gaming consoles like Legion Go while maximizing battery life with a power consumption of 15W or lower. This power efficiency is comparable to what the Steam Deck and ROG Ally offer. The ROG Ally, in particular, uses the AMD Z1 Extreme APU, which operates at a TDP (Thermal Design Power) of under 15W, giving it a competitive advantage.

Lenovo’s Previous Attempts and the Role of Windows 11

Lenovo had previously showcased a concept gaming handheld device called Legion Play, based on the Android system and featuring cloud support similar to Logitech G Cloud or Razer Edge. However, the device did not progress beyond the concept stage. Now, with the introduction of the Windows 11 operating system and the custom-designed AMD APU, Lenovo aims to tap into the gaming handheld market. The integration of Windows 11 will not only help Lenovo expand its market reach but also drive chip sales and increase its share in the gaming console market.

Competition in the Market

Before Lenovo’s Legion Go enters the fray, the two hottest handheld game consoles in the market are Valve’s Steam Deck and ASUS’ ROG Ally. These devices have already gained significant attention and popularity among gamers. However, with Lenovo’s reputation in the tech industry and the inclusion of powerful AMD Ryzen architecture, Legion Go is expected to provide stiff competition to its rivals.

Conclusion

Lenovo’s entry into the handheld game console market with the Legion Go marks an exciting development. Equipped with the AMD Ryzen architecture Phoenix APU, an 8-inch screen, and the Windows 11 operating system, Legion Go is poised to make a strong impact. With the gaming handheld market heating up, it remains to be seen how Lenovo’s offering will fare against established competitors like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. Nonetheless, the introduction of Legion Go demonstrates Lenovo’s commitment to innovation and its continued efforts to expand its presence in the gaming industry.

