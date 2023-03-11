Recreating the Peak of Performance and Speed

Combined with Intel® New streamlined chassis with NVIDIA advanced technology and Aston Martin

Lenovo released the three most powerful desktop workstations under the brand, ThinkStation PX, P7 and P5, with comprehensive improvements and upgrades in technical specifications, equipped with Intel®The new-generation processor supports up to 120 CPU cores and NVIDIA RTX™ high-end professional-grade GPU, which can not only help individuals easily face high-load work, but also meet the heavy computing needs of various professional fields.In addition to software evolution, the new product is also equipped with a new top-level chassis and an advanced cooling system, and can be controlled through the BMC (Baseboard Management Controller)1) for remote system monitoring. Lenovo desktop workstations can be used for virtual reality, mixed reality experience and virtual production, as well as next-generation applications such as machine learning, data science, computer-aided engineering (CAE), reality capture and AI, and the functions keep pace with the times Meet the user’s requirements for function, efficiency and speed improvement under the post-epidemic mixed work mode.

Rob Herman, Vice President of Lenovo Workstation and Client Artificial Intelligence Business Unit Said: “These new desktop workstations are designed with user needs as the center, aiming to help customers achieve business goals with innovative solutions and cope with the increasingly complex workloads of the future. Through cooperation with Intel®, NVIDIA and Aston Martin, we’ve successfully combined top-of-the-line chassis with ultra-high-end graphics, memory and processors to create a line of workstations that are both inside and out. “

To create the ideal work, Lenovo worked with its customer, Aston Martin, the world‘s top luxury car brand, to jointly design three ThinkStation workstation enclosures, committed to providing the best performance and advanced customization options, and integrating Aston in appearance Martin’s aesthetic and Lenovo’s brand color red. In order to achieve ultimate performance and save users effort in every step of complex work, the two teams have created a new tool-free disassembly and assembly case, which greatly improves the flexibility of use. The design of the machine is more ergonomic and brings the most comfortable Use experience.

The 3D exterior design on the case is inspired by Aston Martin’s classic DBS GT car, so that the desktop workstation can also have the iconic elements of the flagship sports car. Not only is it eye-catching, but the redesigned air baffle, enlarged 3D hexagonal vents, and Lenovo’s patented three-channel cooling system also ensure unobstructed airflow, allowing maximum cooling air while enhancing heat dissipation, thereby optimizing the processor, Performance of display cards, memory cards and storage devices. In addition, the three new products all adopt innovative modular design and front hard disk slots, making system maintenance and upgrade more convenient and flexible.

Cathal Loughnane, Director of Partnerships, Aston Martin Said: “Lenovo ThinkStation’s new chassis is a proud work after three years of research and development. As a Lenovo workstation customer, it is a rare opportunity to cooperate with Lenovo to create a high-performance system. In the future, we will also use the new P series to design and develop high-performance models.”

Supports desktop workstations and data center applications Lenovo ThinkStation PX provides all-round flexibility

Lenovo’s high-end flagship workstation ThinkStation PX has excellent functions and performance, and can support more cores and expansion capabilities than previous generations of products. The product adopts an optimized rack design to provide the flexibility required for desktop workstations and data center applications, allowing users to switch between the two smoothly. In addition, ThinkStation PX is powered by the latest fourth-generation Intel® Xeon®Scalable processor driver, supporting up to 120 CPU cores, with an average performance increase of 53% compared to the previous generation2; The dual-slot design can support four NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada-generation graphics cards, helping users perform high-load tasks, such as post-production and CAE simulation. The new workstation supports up to 2TB DDR5 memory and high-bandwidth PCIe Gen 5 storage space, which greatly speeds up the transmission rate. It is suitable for use in data centers or general work environments, and can further realize multi-person virtualization operations in mixed work environments. Finally, the new product also provides a 1850W PSU high-efficiency power supply and an optional backup power supply to provide users with more reliable battery protection.

Combined with Intel®The latest processor Lenovo ThinkStation P7 provides amazing performance with 56 cores in a single socket

ThinkStation P7 adopts a breakthrough new computing architecture, combined with the latest Intel® Xeon® The W processor can provide up to 56 cores in a single socket, providing unimaginable computing performance for computing-intensive, multi-threaded work. With a 4U optimized rack design, ThinkStation P7 can be used in various environments and easily handle workloads that require extremely high performance and reliability without relying on servers or cloud resources. Dual slots can support up to three NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada generation graphics cards, providing unprecedented graphics, visual design, real-time rendering, CAE and AI performance, from automotive design, computational fluid dynamics analysis to complex video production and rendering and other workflows, making it able to handle any difficult challenge, it is an ideal working partner for content creators, architects, designers, engineers and data scientists.

Roger Chandler, Vice President and General Manager of Intel Client Computing Group Creator and Workstation Solutions Said: “We are very pleased to launch the new Xeon W processor lineup. With breakthrough computing architecture and packaging technology, the number of cores has been greatly increased, and performance has been comprehensively improved to handle the rapidly increasing workloads that are critical to today’s enterprises. This series The processor is designed to provide excellent and stable processing performance for professional workers such as creators, engineers and data scientists, helping them continue to lead the industry in innovation.”

Focusing on the future, Lenovo ThinkStation P5 meets users’ needs for flexibility, reliability and performance

ThinkStation P5 is a stable and reliable desktop workstation that can be used in various industries. After redesign, ThinkStation P5 focuses on meeting the needs of enterprise users for performance, IT scalability and management convenience. The new generation of P5 is equipped with a new chassis and up to 24 cores of Intel® Xeon® W processor, and supports up to two NVIDIA RTX A6000 professional-grade graphics cards. Equipped with high-speed DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen 5 storage device, it can flexibly adjust the configuration and optimize performance according to the needs of users. Designed for architects, designers, engineers and creatives working on solid modeling and computationally intensive work such as BIM (Building Information Modeling), complex 3D CAD, reality capture and geospatial visualization, visual effects and Edge deployment and more can be easily handled.

Bob Pette, Vice President of Professional Visualization, NVIDIA “NVIDIA offers the world‘s most powerful visual computing GPUs for desktop workstations and powers three of the latest Lenovo ThinkStation desktop systems, providing data scientists, engineers and professional creators with the high-performance technology necessary to process Huge amounts of data, accelerating innovation while enhancing the AI ​​and compute-intensive workflows that will be required in the future.”

ThinkStation PX, P7 and P5 workstations are suitable for deployment in the most demanding IT professional work environments, providing enterprise-class features and security. In addition to passing Lenovo’s strict standards and tests, the product also provides ThinkStation Diagnostics 2.0 diagnostic solutions, supports ThinkShield, Premier Support, and a three-year warranty, etc., which can provide users with the safety guarantee they need at work.

The latest three ThinkStation workstations will be available from May 20233Launched in Taiwan market. To learn more about new Lenovo workstation products, please visit:www.lenovo.com/thinkstations。

Note 1:The expansion card will be available in late 2023 at the earliest.

Note 2: Please refer to intel.com/processorclaims for the original text: 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors [G1]. Actual results may vary.

Note 3:Actual availability will be subject to availability.