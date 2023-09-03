Lenovo Legion Go, the portable console with Windows 11

Legion is Lenovo’s brand for gaming computers: it already includes many products, but one like this has not yet been seen. It arrives at the IFA in Berlin, the largest consumer electronics fair in Europe, and it’s called Go: it’s a laptop designed to play anywhere. Not a console like the Nintendo Switch, which it also looks a lot like, and not even a device that connects to a home console, like the announced PlayStation Portal. It works with Windows 11, so in theory it can run all PC games: the problem is in the processor and video card, which are clearly not comparable with a gaming computer: an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with AMD RNDA graphics card. The touch screen is 8.8 inches, the ram reaches 16 GB, the storage space is 512 GB but can be expanded up to 2 TB with two SD cards. We tried it a bit and the first sensation is still positive. Also because the console can be used in many different ways: the controllers are removable and the stand on the back of the Legion Go allows you to keep it standing on any surface. The right controller is placed in a cradle that connects via magnet and becomes a precision mouse. The Lenovo Legion Go arrives in October for 799 euros.

By Bruno Ruffilli, sent to Berlin

Edited by Stefano Scarpa

