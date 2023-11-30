The Lenovo Legion Go vs Asus ROG Ally: A Battle of Handheld Gaming Machines

In the battle of handheld gaming machines, the Lenovo Legion Go is quickly emerging as a strong competitor to the Asus ROG Ally. The Lenovo Legion Go, with its 8.8-inch LCD screen, detachable controllers, and AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, is finding favor among gamers for its superior build quality and performance.

A recent review highlighted the outstanding features of the Legion Go, such as the impressive screen size and quality, ergonomic design, and excellent performance. According to the review, the Legion Go stands out for its exceptional build quality, matte finish, and touchscreen responsiveness. Furthermore, the detachable controllers provide a level of convenience that the Asus ROG Ally lacks.

However, the review also points out some drawbacks of the Legion Go, including its poor battery life and issues with Windows compatibility. The reviewer found that Windows did not work well on the Legion Go, leading to software conflicts and clunky user experiences. The battery consumption was also noted as a significant downside, making the device less “portable” than expected.

Despite these drawbacks, the Lenovo Legion Go is positioned as a strong competitor to the Asus ROG Ally, offering a more refined and luxurious experience, superior screen quality, and impressive performance. The review concluded that if Lenovo and Microsoft can address the teething issues, the Legion Go has the potential to become a significant player in the handheld gaming market.

The review also highlighted the upcoming release of the Steam Deck OLED, which is expected to further shake up the handheld gaming landscape. With its advanced features and improved performance, the Steam Deck OLED is anticipated to challenge both the Legion Go and the Asus ROG Ally.

In conclusion, the Lenovo Legion Go is earning praise for its standout features and performance in the handheld gaming market, positioning itself as a strong competitor to established players like the Asus ROG Ally. As the handheld gaming market continues to evolve, the Legion Go, along with upcoming releases like the Steam Deck OLED, is poised to offer gamers an exciting array of options in the growing handheld gaming arena.

