Legion is the name with which Lenovo has for years baptized its line of very high ax computers, designed for those who want to play with them or use them in all those cases where excellent computing power and a high-level graphics card are required. .

From this point of view, the Lenovo Legion i7 represents the spearhead of the entire range and at the price of 2899 euros including VAT it offers a top-level equipment, supported by a generous but not too excessive external design. Obviously in these cases we never talk about an agile laptop to keep in a bag or backpack that you hardly hear but about products that rarely move from a desk but offer a small footprint and very high computing power.





In this case we are talking about a laptop with a twelfth generation i9 flanked by a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, a combination of running practically anything for the next few years and making the 16 ” screen with 2650×1600 resolution perform at its best. with HDR and G-Sync that the laptop is equipped with.

Externally, the Legion i7 looks like a laptop apparently devoid of the typical frills of gamer laptops, but once you turn on the colored LEDs and the rainbow keyboard, which of course you can configure or turn off at will, betray its target audience. The dimensions are 358x263x19.4 mm, so we are talking about a fairly thick and slightly larger product than the competition, for 2.5 kg of weight, despite the body entirely in aluminum, without the power supply, which adds at least another kilo and half. The presence of sockets is very generous, we have two USB C Thunderbolt 4, a classic USB C and a Display Port, two USB 3.2, an HDMI and even an Ethernet socket, in addition to the headphone jack. The whole is distributed mainly in the back of the device, but the USB C are also present on both sides.





The most interesting aspect of the Lenovo Legion i7 is that it is among the first laptops to mount a Core HX processor, which is the new generation presented in January that promises performance worthy of a desktop but with the portability necessary for this type of device. The power is undoubtedly there but to get it the temperatures go up a lot, which is why the Core HX at the moment are only found in laptops large enough to also accommodate an efficient heat dissipation system. This also means that when all the power that the Legion i7 can deliver is required, the fans will hear enough, albeit at average levels for this segment.

As far as performance is concerned, everything goes exactly as you would expect from a device of this type: whatever it has to do, whether it’s playing at the highest level with a very recent game, managing a stream, rendering a video or launching a photo editing program. , it does it without problems and placing itself at the top of the most used benchmarks. This kind of products are like large off-road vehicles: powerful, rich in options, suitable for any road surface but greedy in consumption and less suitable for city traffic made up of narrow parking lots.

The only downside is a feature that those who use gaming laptops know well: the battery. We do not usually expect great longevity from this type of device but the Legion i7 does not exceed three hours even in situations of relative calm. It must also be said that, a bit like noisy fans or clutter, these are all features and flaws that gaming laptops carry with them since birth, an original sin that anyone who buys this type of device is willing to overlook. In the end, the compromise given by the current technological limits is always the same and it is up to us to decide where to position ourselves between generous dimensions and uncompromising power and total portability.

Nobody would buy the Legion i7 as a travel laptop to write in a crowded plane or carry around all day.

On the contrary, if you are looking for uncompromising power, an excellent screen, a lot of connection ports and a pleasant and not too exaggerated design, the Lenovo Legion i7 is right now the alpha predator of the segment and an absolutely suitable choice for those aiming for a machine capable of doing everything and doing it well.