Lenovo Legion Pro, Slim and LOQ: PC gaming changes with artificial intelligence

After it CES 2023 (here all the news), Lenovo presented its new products dedicated to gamers in Milan. Let’s talk about the series laptop Legion, Pro 7 e Pro 5which is enriched by the Legion Slim 7i and 7 and the Legion Slim 5i and 5, but also by LOQ, the new line of mid-range products.

The whole new offer, which has been totally renewed in these 3 months, is equipped with the Lenovo Artificial Intelligence chip, which would be able to optimize the machine’s performance and consumption based on actual use. A dedicated AI Chip which, through Lenovo AI Engine Plusdynamically adjusts the thermals, optimizing cooling, maintaining maximum power in every situation and keeping noise to a minimum. Federico Carozzi, director of product management at Lenovo, explained to us that “in a market that always needs new technologies, innovation is the introduction of artificial intelligence. All the products presented have a specific physical chip inside, developed by Lenovo and that only we have and which is the heart of the gaming line. The chip works with a machine learning algorithm that collects information from the machine’s sensors and devices, optimizing its performance and improving the gaming experience. Sounds simple, but they are complex operations because they affect the heat parameters, the management of autonomy, the management of frames per second on the screen, the optimization of the self-adaptive refresh. All this is managed by artificial intelligence, which is not simply software”.

From the very recent Iidea report it appears that 32% of the Italian population has used video games in their free time: they are 14.2 million people, down on the 15.5 million of the previous year. The contraction is due to the decrease in the number of gamers on computers, but gaming PCs are not only used by gamers, there are more user profiles, as Carozzi reminded us: “If you look at the evolution of the gaming world, in the past there was only the gamer and only a few years ago we had a single product line for this user. Today we have 3 types of different products. Within the Legions we find the Pro and Slim: the former are aimed at an expert player looking for very high performance; the new Slims, always maintaining medium-high characteristics, are aimed at that type of user who wants an aesthetically pleasing product, weighing half a kilo less than the Pros, and is well suited to the world of creators or who should carry it around or use it on the go. The third part is aimed at those who are approaching the world of PC gaming and do not have the deep experience to decide to spend large sums immediately. For this type of user we have the new LOQ range”.

In addition to betting on performance, Lenovo’s new products look to sustainability: PCs are made with recycled or easily recyclable materials and their production, thanks to carbon dioxide offsetting policies, tends towards zero impact. THE prices they vary from the Lenovo LOQ portable from 1399 euros, to the top of the range, the Legion Pro 7 and 7i, which start from 3199 depending on the configuration.





The constant need for technological innovation goes hand in hand with the need for intercept the types of gamers, content creators and professionals, in a market where the PC gaming hardware crisis does not seem over yet. According to analysts at Jon Peddie Research, 2023 will also see a further contraction, but it should recover in 2024 and then expand in 2025. Again Carozzi: “For us, more than a drop in demand compared to the years of the pandemic, there is was a return to structured growth. In the two-year period 18/19 the gaming part began to grow and then exploded with the pandemic for the reasons we all know. The pandemic years have inflated the market, especially in countries like Italy which had a technological delay in the penetration of PCs”.

In any case, Carozzi seemed optimistic: “From the data we see a slightly decreasing market, but already in the second part of the year we expect more lively numbers. In reality, the part that is suffering a little less is precisely that of niche products, even if they are no longer niches. Gaming is one of these because it represents an important segment which, in addition to the pure gamer, is intercepting new types of professionals, such as creators”.