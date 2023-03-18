That was by no means all of the MWC 2023! Here’s a recap of the highlights from the Showstoppers and Pepcom events to bring you up to speed.

In addition to its rollable concepts, Lenovo also presented a range of Chromebooks, ThinkPads and tablets together with Motorola on Saturday. These devices offer different features and price points to meet the needs of different user groups.

The Showstoppers event took place on Sunday evening, which unfortunately had the smallest number of exhibitors in the history of the MWC. Nevertheless, there were some interesting presentations, especially in the area of ​​Qualcomm’s new modems and WiFi 7 technology. The company also showed satellite SOS solutions and industrial applications, but the expected Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 didn’t materialize.

The Pepcom event followed on Monday evening, which is structured similarly to Showstoppers, but often scores with better catering. Again, the number of exhibitors was unfortunately limited, with Lenovo and Anker being the main attractions. Anker showcased its latest products including power banks, chargers and audio accessories.

Finally, on Tuesday, visitors were finally able to marvel at the previously unavailable OPPO devices. The company showed its latest smartphones and other innovative products that should be available in the market soon.

Nothing, Carl Pei’s company, caused a stir with another peak marketing stunt. They presented their new smartphone in an unconventional way and thus generated great interest. Details of this device are still sparse, but it is expected that there will be more information in the coming months.

In summary, despite the small number of exhibitors at Showstoppers and Pepcom, MWC 2023 offered some interesting developments and novelties. From Lenovo and Motorola’s rollable concepts to Qualcomm’s latest technologies, OPPO’s upcoming devices and Nothing’s marketing strategies – there was a lot for tech enthusiasts to discover and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for us.

