Lenovo introduces the Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS) portfolio of services, featuring smart tools and systems that improve employee experience and productivity. Technology, safety, efficiency and employee satisfaction: thanks to DWS, companies are able to achieve their goals goals of business.

Lenovo solutions: people at the center

According to Lenovo research, 90 percent of CIOs say they are often called upon to make business decisions that go beyond just adopting technologies. In particular, these are challenges that concern people, such as:

managing the remote workforce (59%); recruiting or retaining talent (59%); managing global teams (58%); diversity, equity and inclusion (55%).

A digital workplace

Raghav Raghunathan, General Manager Lenovo Digital Workplace Solutions

While companies do they fit to an ever-changing hybrid workspace, Lenovo offers innovative solutions to meet new challenges. DWS leverages our in-house capabilities and vast partner ecosystem to equip companies with advanced technologies that can optimize productivity, enhance safety, create a seamless work experience in a digital workplace.

Lenovo solutions for a more productive digital workplace

DWS solutions, which help companies gain a competitive advantage faster, are based on Lenovo services that provide a tailored work environment. An environment based on people and equipped with tools to respond to the main business needs. The program extends to all IT domains, to enable companies to address their transformation journey, thanks to a complete range of flexible and end-to-end services.

Digital Workplace Management Consulting Services. Diagnose and design end-user hardware and software to improve productivity and user experience. Configuration based on personnel needs. Series of applications and services tailored to you they fit to the different needs of users. Collaboration and productivity. Prepackaged suite of fully integrated collaboration apps, best-in-class distribution, integrated and managed back-end authentications. Optimized and integrated services for Lenovo solutions Unified Endpoint Management. Management of all device infrastructure, next generation IoT devices, optimized and integrated BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policy. Next generation service desk. Service desk focused on the employee experience, integrated support for devices and apps, preventive assistance, automation and self-service. Safety. Professional managed security services to provide the deployment and ongoing management of best of breed security solutions.