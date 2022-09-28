Alessandro de Bartolo, Country General Manager and CEO of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, will be at ITWeek on September 30th at 3:25 pm

Last year, on the stage of the Italian Tech Week, Lenovo introduced the concept of Computer as a service, this year it will talk about Hpc as a Service. How to say, the two extremes of the IT world: on the one hand the PCs used by most people, to work, have fun, write, surf the internet, on the other complex and very powerful machines, built to process huge amounts of data. They have nothing in common, except that they can be used without having to buy them, a bit like songs on Spotify. Just pay a monthly fee that includes, in addition to use, also assistance, updating, maintenance.

A growing market

HPC (High Performance Computing) represents today a 45 billion dollar market, with growth forecasts of up to nearly $ 60 billion by 2026, according to Intersect360. And Lenovo is the number one supercomputer supplier globally, accounting for about a third of the total. In February 2022, it launched TruScale High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS), designed to deliver the power of supercomputing to businesses and organizations of all sizes, through a cloud-like experience. The typical HPC cluster almost always operates at full capacity, with little room for additional workloads, while TruScale HPCaaS is scalable. When needed, it can provide more computing power, without forcing users to reconfigure systems and applications.

The challenges

“HPC can be instrumental in many industries,” notes Alessandro de Bartolo, Country General Manager and CEO of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “In biology, for example, Lenovo has developed an architecture called the Genomics Optimization and Scalability Tool, which reduces the processing time of a human genome from 150 hours to less than 48 minutes. Or again, in the medium and long-term weather forecasts; in Italy we are partners of the Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change of Lecce for develop what-if scenarios: if in 2051 we will have a certain level of precipitation, what are the possible consequences? Until a few years ago they were long and expensive calculations, now thanks to High Performance computing they are accessible to many more companies and organizations ”.

In short, the challenge of complexity becomes easier to face. But a careful analysis of the data can be useful for companies, when there are decisions to make: “We provide the tools – explains de Bartolo – but also consultancy and training, but then it is the corporate culture that must adapt to become data- driven. It is not a question of diminishing the role of the manager, but rather of make it more efficient with the use of tools that were not there before. And we are beginning to understand this also in Italy ”. Where Lenovo has long established important partnerships, for example with VHIT, The Edge Company, Ducati, Inter.

A new corporate culture

Under the pressure of the pandemic, many companies, including in Italy, have adopted digital technologies to adapt their organization, business models, work methods and infrastructures to a scenario never seen before. After the lockdowns, the restrictions imposed by the virus, however, the gap between large companies and SMEs is greater than before. “This is why it is essential to offer further support in particular to our small and medium-sized enterprises, which represent the backbone of the Italian economy”, remarks Emanuele Baldi, Country General Manager and CEO of Lenovo in Italy. “It is necessary to promote access to digital resources and the development of specific skills, and allow them to make that change of mentality towards technology which is fundamental in the path towards competitiveness and growth. In this perspective, the NRR represents a great opportunity to help companies invest in technology and realize its full potential ”.