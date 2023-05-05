Lenovo updates 8 Yoga and IdeaPad laptops with latest Intel and AMD processors

Lenovo Yoga

Lenovo today updated its eight Yoga and IdeaPad series, and rearranged the nomenclature to make the positioning and features of each model easier to understand. Yoga will represent a high-end product, while IdeaPad will represent a more entry-level status. After that, “Slim” represents thin and light models, “Pro” represents high-efficiency models, and Yoga without any series name, or IdeaPad with “Flex” represents a flip-up 2-in-1 tablet .

There are six new Yoga models this time, among which the Yoga 9i 14″, Yoga 7i 14″ and Yoga 6 13″ are flip-type laptops, plus the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon 13″ and Yoga Slim 6i 14″ two A thin and light model, as well as a high-performance model, the Yoga Pro 7i 14″. Among them, only Pro 7i uses the highest Core i7-13700H processor, with RTX 4050 independent display, and the screen uses a very special 14.5-inch 3,072 x 1,920 resolution.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i

Except for the Yoga 6 which uses the Ryzen 7 7730U processor, the rest of the Yogas are all Intel Core iP series processors and use Iris Xe internal graphics. The screen size and resolution of each model are also subtly different. Among them, the 9i is 14-inch 2.8K, the 7i is 14-inch 1920 x 1200, the Slim 7i is 13.3″ 2,560 x 1,600, and the Slim 6i is 14″ 2,240 x 1,400, while the 6 is 1,920 x 1,200 at 13.3 inches. All models weigh between 1.3 and 1.5 kilograms. Only the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (pictured above) is made of carbon fiber, so the weight is as light as 984g. Among the various models, the starting price of Yoga 6 / Slim 6i is around NT$30,000; Yoga 7i is around NT$30,000; Yoga Slim 7i and Pro 7i are around NT$40,000; 9i is the most expensive, starting at NT$56,990 .

As for IdeaPad, there are two models, Pro 5i 15″ and Slim 5i 16″. The former is equipped with a 15-inch 2,560 x 1,600 resolution panel, Core i5-13500H processor and RTX 3050 independent display; while the latter is a 16-inch 1,920 x 1,200 resolution panel, Core i7-13700H processor and Intel internal display. Compared with Yoga, IdeaPad is heavier, Pro 5i is 1.95kg, and Slim 5i is also 1.89kg. The suggested prices of the two are NT$36,990 and NT$27,990 respectively.