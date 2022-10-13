Introduced last May, the Yoga Slim 7i Pro X it was designed by Lenovo specifically for creatives, for those who are part (or most) of their work with computers. And so we used it for what, which in our case means we used it for to writemanage email, browse online, listen to podcasts, watch videos, crop photos.

And this is how we tell it in this test, without too much data, with our impressions and above all without benchmarkwhich with modern technology are becoming more and more useless.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X, the technical characteristics

Last spring, Lenovo actually unveiled two Yoga Slim Pros, featuring the presence (or not) of the letter i next to number 7: what we had on test has the i and so has the Intel processorwhile the other uses an AMD Ryzen 6000. In our specific case, it is not the basic i5 but the more performing i7, combined not with 16 but with 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal memory; the Windows 11 Home operating system, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with 4 GB of RAM, a USB socket, two USB-C, an HDMI and also the headphone jack complete the equipment.

And then there is of course the display, which is great 14.5 ”IPS in 16:10 format (there is a little more space in height, in short) with a 120 Hz refresh and 3K resolution: it means 3072×1920 pixels and a density of about 250 PPI and above all that it is perfect for viewing streaming content such as movies, TV series or videos on YouTube; unfortunately it is not anti-glare and it is not touchbut both options are available.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X, which weighs just over 1.5 kg (to be exact, 1533 grams), starts at a price of 1399 euros: net of any promotions, an example configured as the one seen here travels in the orbit of 2100 euros.



The hinge of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X can be opened almost 180 °





The Yoga Slim 7i Pro X for everyday use

The thing that convinced us the most, in the over 3 weeks we had this notebook on our hands, is the ease of use: there is the Facial recognitionwhich takes advantage of the FHD webcam and works well, there is the sensor automatic brightnessadequately sensitive even if a little too conservative and set downwards, and there is one battery life really amazing. Beyond the 5-6 hours that are done on a single charge, what amazed us is the standby time: we confess that we have neglected the Yoga Slim 7i Pro X for about ten days, distracted by other tasks, and we were surprised from discovering that when we opened it it was still there ready to use, with about 20% of autonomy remaining.

As for our actual work, what is it like to use it in everyday life? Definitely pleasant: it screeneven if with a peak brightness not very high and a little too reflective for our tastes, it is pleasant to have under the eyes, keyboard e trackpad they respond promptly to commands and make the experience of writing and managing the various operations fluid. And then this laptop is also bello to touch and see, which seems nonsense but it is not, in this era in which we choose smartphones, cars, furniture and clothing also for the way they look and for what they communicate about us.

True: it is a bit expensive (perhaps its main flaw), but it must be said that the Apple MacBook Air they are more or less in the same price range as a MacBook Pro 14” starts at over 2300 euros, and also that it is difficult to spend less than 2 thousand euros for a Dell XPS 13″ configured comparably. Unfortunately, quality technology gets paid, even more in the historical period we are experiencing.

