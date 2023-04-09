Lenovo Yoga: presented the new Windows 11 generation, characterized not only by level performance, but also by versatility and modern design.

Featuring Windows 11, this generation of Yoga laptops are built to impress with improvements made to Lenovo X Power that pushes PC performance to the max inside a slim and elegant chassis, updates in displays with PureSight technology and the Premium Suite4. Added to this is the Yoga keyboard with larger, flat keytops designed for comfort and efficiency when typing.

Think for the new generations

Jun Ouyang, Vice President and General Manager of the Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo

In a scenario in which the environment is increasingly asserting itself hybrid, content creators have the need to create anytime, anywhere, even on the go. From video making to graphic design. Lenovo’s new premium Yoga Pro laptops are made for this generation. They combine performance and portability, like the new PureSight Pro mini-LED display and a revamped keyboard, to give users the ultimate user experience.

A smoother creative experience

Designed to deliver a premium experience, the Lenovo Yoga Pro line is the most powerful of the lineup in the traditional laptop form factor. Offering maximum performance without sacrificing portability, the lineup lets you create and consume content wherever and whenever you need it. This generation features an updated Lenovo X Power, hardware and software feature sets that work together for a faster, smoother creative experience. Such as, in video editing and thumbnail generation; software rendering and exports are more straightforward. Which means more tempo dedicated to making video content and less time spent waiting.

Versatility, mobility and a lightweight design

This generation offers significant improvements in thermal efficiency management over the previous generation with a 62.5% increase in the 16-inch Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i and over 25% increase in the 14.5-inch model. Both let you experience graphics, video, or 3D rendering faster while maintaining cool, quiet performance. Lenovo X Power combined with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPU graphics and AI features to enhance performance and stability. They also enable content creators to use the most demanding rendering applications with confidence.

A wider range of colors

In addition, the new PureSight Pro mini-LED displays available on the Yoga Pro 9i (14.5″ and 16″, 8) offer an even sharper and more realistic experience, with unprecedented color accuracy. The inclusion of 100% DCI-P3 and 100% Adobe RGB color space allows for a much wider color gamut and more vibrant images. While the Mini LED option offers 1200 nits, allowing content creators to work in almost any environmentsinternal and external.

Lenovo Yoga – Improved typing and sound

Updated and also available in Yoga Pro 9i (14.5″ and 16″, 8), Yoga Pro 7 (14.5″, 8), Yoga Pro 7i (14.5″, 8) and Yoga Slim 7 (14, 5″, 8), is the new Lenovo Premium Suite, a set of new and updated hardware features designed to enhance the Yoga laptop experience. Of note is the update in the typing experience thanks to a smoother surface of the 1.5 mm keys, with an anti-dirt coating that makes writing smoother. In addition to the keyboard, laptops with Lenovo Premium Suite integrate four microphones for a better experience during video calls, four speakers with noise reduction, quieter fans and a larger trackpad.

Uninterrupted performance

As with the previous generation, all Lenovo Yoga laptops are equipped with the Lenovo AI Engine+, which offers faster performance. Plus there’s the ability to intelligently manage power or charging needs based on what they’re doing with their device. Lenovo AI Engine+ also includes Lenovo Intelligent Sense and Integrated Security, to keep performance smooth, uninterrupted, and give more protection to the user.

Yoga expands, with more versatility, mobility, ‘lightweight’ design

Featuring a slim and elegant design, the Yoga Slim line is also known for its ease of transport. An important feature for a generation of content creators who want to produce, consume content and collaborate at any time of the day. This latest generation of Yoga Slim devices just got even more eye-catching with the addition of a PureSight OLED display. A display that offers sharper, smoother and more realistic images in a TÜV Rheinland and Eyesafe6 certified screen.

An innovative integrated graphics technology

Designed for power and performance, the Yoga Slim 7 (14.5″, 8) and Yoga Slim 6 (14″, 8) are equipped with up to the latest generation AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors. They offer fast and powerful performance with a more than 60Wh battery and a Rapid Charge charging option for greater efficiency. Yoga Slim users can also experience the new RDNA integrated graphics technology to create lifelike content and images and enjoy a rich choice of entertainment on the Yoga Slim display. The AMD Ryzen AI engine brings new intelligent features such as AI Eye Gaze Correction so users always appear to be looking at the camera during a video call, AI camera auto-framing to ensure the user’s face is always in the frame. And finally, the AI ​​Depth Sensing Background Blur feature allows users to set backgrounds at a specific distance from the camera.

Yoga Pro 9i for advanced creators

The 8th Gen Yoga Pro 9i comes with Windows 11 and up to 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors, an NVIDIA RTX 4070 laptop GPU solution. capacity thermal to provide users with a powerful laptop. Whether editing or rendering video, doing intense 3D modeling or designing graphics, creators can expect a smooth and stress-free experience. It also offers a PureSight Pro display in both 14.5-inch and 16-inch screens.

Constructed with 50% recycled plastic and aluminum

The new and updated features of Lenovo Premium Suite offer users an enhanced Yoga Pro 9i experience with 4 noise canceling microphones and quiet fans to reduce noise. Combining comfort with productivity is also possible with the new 1.5mm Yoga keyboard and larger trackpad for greater efficiency in interacting with content. It features a 5MP webcam for video calling with high quality images. Constructed with 50% post-consumer recycled plastic in the keyboard and 50% recycled aluminum in the bottom cover, both the Yoga Pro 9i (16″, 8) and Yoga Pro 9i (14.5′, 8) are ENERGY STAR qualified and EPEAT Gold Registered.

A slim and powerful device

The new eighth generation Yoga Slim 7 is a device that leaves no compromises in terms of power and portability for content creation. It features a 14.5-inch PureSight OLED display up to 3K, powered by the new generation of AMD Ryzen 7000-series processors. Users can edit and upload photos on the go, work on a presentation or video conference remotely. And with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification (hardware solution) and Eyesafe6, the risk of eye strain is significantly reduced. At just 13.9 mm (0.5 inch), the Yoga Slim 7 is easily portable and fits into small spaces. Another significant upgrade to the Yoga Slim 7 is the larger capacity 70Whr battery, allowing you to work longer without having to find a power outlet.

Ideal for multitasking content creators

With a particularly elegant design, the Yoga Pro 7 and 7i offer a powerful hardware solution thanks to the combination of laptop GPUs NVIDIA RTX 3050 or 4050, making it an ideal high-performance laptop for multitasking content creators. With more battery power (up to 73Wh) than the previous generation, this 15.6mm (0.6in) thin laptop offers a quieter experience no matter how your workload demands.

Intel’s new Unison software solution helps connect iOS and Android devices with the Yoga Pro 7i for an integrated experience, on an external display and in multi-device mode. Available in 14.5-inch PureSight Pro display with up to 3K resolution, 400-nit brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate. In addition to a high-quality display, Yoga Pro 7 users can also enjoy the new hardware features on offer with Premium Suites.

Versatility, mobility, ‘lightweight design’, plus ease of handling

Featuring rounded edges in a sleek comfort edge design, the eighth-generation Yoga 7 is crafted for comfortable handling and versatility. Thanks to its shape, the Yoga 7 convertible laptop allows users to create and consume content virtually anywhere with 360-degree multimodal capabilities. Updated with the latest 13th Gen Intel CPU or AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, creators can expect high performance and smooth whether for video editing, photo editing or music streaming. A high-quality display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K OLED panel, and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy also lets you create and share work anywhere.

Create on the go

A thin, light, and durable design, the 8th Generation Yoga Slim 6 comes in an aluminum chassis designed for those on the go. Now available with up to the latest generation AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors for faster and smoother performance. The revamped Yoga Slim 6 comes with color options: Misty Gray and Storm Grey.10