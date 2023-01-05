Home Technology Lenovo’s 14.5-inch Tab Extreme is yet another giant tablet
Technology

Lenovo’s 14.5-inch Tab Extreme is yet another giant tablet

by admin
Lenovo’s 14.5-inch Tab Extreme is yet another giant tablet

Lenovo Tab Extreme tablet

After dominating the giant tablet market for almost a year, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra finally has a rival in its class. Lenovo’s new Tab Extreme tablet uses a 14.5-inch, 3,000 x 1,876 resolution (16:10) 120Hz OLED panel, and there is also a corresponding keyboard case (standard in some markets, the rest is optional) to convert it for laptops.

There is nothing too “extreme” about the internal Tab Extreme. It uses a Dimensity 9000 processor, paired with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage space. It also has two USB-C ports, one is USB 3.2 and the other is USB 2.0 only. Via the USB port you can connect a DisplayPort monitor and also charge the device in reverse. There are up to 8 JBL speakers supporting Dolby Atoms in the fuselage, and a radio array with up to 4 microphones. The battery size is 12,300mAh, which can play 12 hours of video. At the same time, there is a 13MP lens on the front and back, and a 5MP secondary camera on the back.

Lenovo Tab Extreme

Lenovo Tab Extreme

The Tab Extreme is equipped with Android 13, and Lenovo promises to provide three major version updates and at least four years of security updates. It also has a built-in Freestyle app that allows you to extend the desktop of your Windows PC to the tablet and use the tablet as a secondary screen for your laptop. Lenovo has not yet confirmed the launch date, and it is only planning to launch it in 2023, with prices starting at US$1,200. Although for the time being, it seems to be more cost-effective than the Tab S8 Ultra, which can only be equipped with a keyboard, but Samsung’s device has been launched for a year after all, and it may see an update soon, and then we can compare the pros and cons of the two.

You may also like

Not only gaming and office laptops: Lenovo’s 2023...

Not only gaming and office laptops: Lenovo’s 2023...

Lenovo’s 14.5-inch Tab Extreme is yet another giant...

l’Indy Autonomous Challenge sbarca a Monza

Because the fine in Meta in three months...

[CES 2023]Sales of PS5 consoles break 30 million...

Internet, three months and then (maybe) everything changes

ASRock officially released B760 series motherboards and launched...

A call for Italian startups in San Francisco....

CES 2023: Dell released the Concept Nyx concept...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy