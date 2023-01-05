Lenovo

After dominating the giant tablet market for almost a year, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra finally has a rival in its class. Lenovo’s new Tab Extreme tablet uses a 14.5-inch, 3,000 x 1,876 resolution (16:10) 120Hz OLED panel, and there is also a corresponding keyboard case (standard in some markets, the rest is optional) to convert it for laptops.

There is nothing too “extreme” about the internal Tab Extreme. It uses a Dimensity 9000 processor, paired with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage space. It also has two USB-C ports, one is USB 3.2 and the other is USB 2.0 only. Via the USB port you can connect a DisplayPort monitor and also charge the device in reverse. There are up to 8 JBL speakers supporting Dolby Atoms in the fuselage, and a radio array with up to 4 microphones. The battery size is 12,300mAh, which can play 12 hours of video. At the same time, there is a 13MP lens on the front and back, and a 5MP secondary camera on the back.

Lenovo

The Tab Extreme is equipped with Android 13, and Lenovo promises to provide three major version updates and at least four years of security updates. It also has a built-in Freestyle app that allows you to extend the desktop of your Windows PC to the tablet and use the tablet as a secondary screen for your laptop. Lenovo has not yet confirmed the launch date, and it is only planning to launch it in 2023, with prices starting at US$1,200. Although for the time being, it seems to be more cost-effective than the Tab S8 Ultra, which can only be equipped with a keyboard, but Samsung’s device has been launched for a year after all, and it may see an update soon, and then we can compare the pros and cons of the two.