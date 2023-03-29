Lenovo

Lenovo recently updated its Slim and Yoga laptops, led by the Slim Pro 9i, which uses a 3K mini-LED screen and is available in 14.5-inch and 16-inch sizes. The panel offers 100% DCI-P3, sRGB, Adobe RGB color gamuts, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and a brightness of up to 1,200 nits, which should be sufficient for outdoor and HDR viewing needs. The models corresponding to the two sizes can choose up to the 13th generation Intel Core i9 H series processor and GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and the memory and hard disk can be up to 64GB and 1TB. The device has a built-in speaker combination that supports Dolby Atmos, and the connection ports include Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI, and a 16-inch full-size SD card reader.

The Slim Pro 9i is expected to be released in May. The 14.5-inch model starts at US$1,700, and the 16-inch version starts at US$1,800. At the same time, Lenovo also brought the new Slim Pro 7 and Yoga 7 together. The former uses a larger battery than in the past and a redesigned cooling system, and is equipped with AMD Ryzen 7000HS series processors and up to RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB SD. However, this product uses a 14.5-inch 3K 120Hz LCD panel. If you want a smaller laptop, the factory has also prepared a 14-inch Slim 7i. It is equipped with a thirteenth-generation Core processor, and will be available in April like the Slim 7. The prices of the two are US$1,180 and US$1,200 respectively.

As for Yoga, it is also divided into Yoga 7 based on AMD Ryzen 7000 and Yoga 7i using 13th generation Core chips. The two can choose up to 2.8K OLED screen, and the prices start from US$800 and US$850 respectively. Among them, the 7i will be released in April, and the Yoga 7 will have to wait until May.