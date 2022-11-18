There are a lot of leakers who have released news about future NVIDIA graphics cards, but when it comes to receiving capacity, Wolfstame, who is Lenovo’s China gaming desktop product planning manager, believes that he will have a better position. A few days ago, he posted on Weibo that it is estimated that NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 may be launched on June 18 next year, which is equivalent to RTX 3070 in terms of performance.

The rumored RTX 4060 will use the AD106 GPU core with part of the core cut out, and it is not ruled out that it will be reserved for the future launch of the 4060 Ti. According to Wolfstame’s Weibo estimate, the performance of RTX 4060 is expected to be 20% higher than that of 3060, which is equivalent to the level of 3070, and the power consumption is lower than that of 3060, about 150-180W.

In terms of price, Wolfstame estimates that it will be 10% more expensive than 3060, which is about the level of 3060 Ti. The price of RTX 3060 was US$329 when it was released, which is about HK$2,574. The official price of 3060 Ti is US$399, about HK$3,121.

As for the key functions of RTX 40, Wolfstame estimates that 3060 will support DLSS 3 and NVENC will be improved, providing relatively cheap hardware-accelerated AV1 encoding capabilities.

In terms of release date, he estimates that it will be launched during the domestic shopping festival on June 18 next year. He believes that if the estimation is correct, there is really no need to wait for 4060: “Instead of spending half a year waiting for 3070 at the price of 3060ti, why not buy a 3080 mining card to play now?” What do you think?