The design principle of Lensbaby Omni creative filter system is very simple. It is to connect various effect sticks (special effect sticks) through the lens adapter ring and movable magnet for shooting. Because these effect sticks pass through the distortion of the light and the adjustment of the angle, you can shoot It produces unique and fantastic image works, so it is very popular among portrait photographers. At present, the system is available in two versions: Small Filter (corresponding to lens diameter 49-58mm) and Large Filter (corresponding lens diameter 62-82mm). , You can purchase according to the size of the lens aperture. In terms of effect sticks, in addition to the already released Crystal Seahorse, Rainbow Diffraction Film, Stretch Glass, Crystal Spear, Deformed Raindrop Spear, Z-Type Spear, Haze Light Spot Spear, Triangular Prism, Saber Spear, Sector Window and In addition to the color film and other kits, Lensbaby has recently launched a new filter kit, which consists of 11 filters of different colors, sizes and shapes, allowing users to take pictures with reflections through different combinations and angles. With the mysterious effect of perspective, the new extension kit is currently priced at 12,760 yen, which is equivalent to about NT$ 2,800. If you have Lensbaby Omni creative filter system players, you can consider upgrading to start, and it is expected to be officially released on October 21. (purchase link)

▲ Lensbaby’s newly released Omni creative filter extension kit.

▲ The original Lensbaby factory has launched a new filter kit, which consists of 11 filters of different colors, sizes and shapes, allowing users to shoot mysterious effects with reflection and perspective through different combinations and angles.

▲ Official test image file. (Image Source)

▲ Official test image file. (Image Source)

