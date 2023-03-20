Produced by CAPCOM, the survival horror game “Resident Evil 4 (Resident Evil 4)” (PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / PC), which will be launched this Thursday, March 24th, will be released today (3/20 ) on the official YouTube channel released the first episode of “Looking for Ashley” in the special promotional film “RE Masterpiece Theater: Leon in the Unbelievable Village” made in the style of hand-drawn animation in celluloid in the 1970s.

The animation “RE Masterpiece Theater” released this time is a tribute to the style of the TV animation series “World Masterpiece Theater” produced and broadcast by Japanese animation from 1975 to 2007, especially the most classic first work “Dragon and Zhong “Dog”, assisted by the Japanese animation master. The film presents the story of Lyon looking for Ashley in a remote village in the warm style of cartoons in the 1970s, but was “kindly” treated by crazy villagers and ascended to heaven. There is no blood in the film.

“World Masterpiece Theater” is a TV animation series produced by Japanese animation from 1975 to 2007. It is based on well-known novels and fairy tales from all over the world. A total of 26 works have been produced before and after. Many of them were also broadcast on Taiwan’s third TV station in the early years, such as “Dragon and the Loyal Dog”, “Looking for Mother in Thousands of Miles”, “Xiaoying’s Story”, “The Adventures of Tom”, “The Little Princess” and so on.

“Evil Castle 4 Remake” is a remake of the classic survival horror game “Evil Castle 4” released on Nintendo GameCube in January 2005. It inherits the first full 3D third-person rear view in the series and retains the original game The essence, and remastered in a way that fits the modern gaming experience. Many developers from Evil Castle 2 Remake participated in the development, digging into the visual direction of the original game, making the otherwise dark scenes more gloomy and the spooky places more disturbing. Through the evolution of technology and new ideas, we will further delve into the “intent” pointed to by the original work.

The story of the game tells that 6 years after the unprecedented biochemical disaster “Raquin City Incident”, the police officer Leon S. Kennedy who survived the incident was recognized for his ability and became a special agent directly under the president. Lyon, who has accumulated experience in many missions, was sent to rescue the kidnapped president’s daughter. Lyon went to a poor village in Europe based on his sightings, where he saw crazy villagers. Embark on a grim survival horror rescue adventure. See also Qualcomm Snapdragon Satellite will arrive on ...

The “Chainsaw Demo” of “Evil Castle 4 Remake” with unlimited play time and times is currently open for download.

Game Information Game Name: Evil Castle 4 Remake

Original name of the game: Resident Evil 4

Game Genre: Survival Horror

Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / Xbox Series X|S / Steam

Release date: March 24, 2023

Suggested selling price: NT$1680 / HK$438 for the regular version

Deluxe Edition NTD 1950 / HKD 498

Deluxe Edition NTD 1950 / HKD 498 Supported languages: Traditional Chinese / Simplified Chinese / English / Japanese and other 13 languages

Number of players: 1 person

Age Rating: Restricted

Developer: CAPCOM

Publisher: CAPCOM

Official website: https://www.residentevil.com/re4/

source