Less revival, more future please

A new genre of journalism has been rampant for some time now. I would call it “revival” and that’s how it works. You take a character who in the distant past had some notoriety and go and interview him. Not just any interview but one like: tell me your whole life. The thing began on TV, in the afternoon magazines, for an audience that was probably elderly, and therefore coeval with the interviewee. And it made headlines from there. Every day one, two or sometimes three pages are dedicated to this extraordinary edition of “the way we were”. We practically give it the same space that an interview with the President of the United States or the Pope would have.

This has its merits, of course, but also some limitations. Meanwhile, in the race to grab characters from the past, alongside some undoubted stars who have actually made history, minor figures also end up, supporting actors, who are suddenly elevated in exchange for some confidence, better if spicy. In fact, every time a sort of delayed-fire gossip is created, with memories of loves and cuckolds that no one can deny by now.

How entertainment works, it is clear. But the real risk in my opinion is the nostalgia effect. Passing on the belief that the past was a golden age while the present, as can be seen on the facing pages, is a series of problems with no solution and the future is spoken of only in apocalyptic terms, as in the ongoing debate on intelligence artificial. This vision of time passing as if we were heading towards the end of the world when everything was beautiful before is the last thing we need. It’s like walking with your head turned backwards. Not only do you not seize the opportunities that arrive, but you risk stumbling at the first obstacle. I wonder if it’s not appropriate to give the same space every day to a scientist, an innovator, a young person. People trying to change the world and make it better.