The online store for Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo 3DS will be officially closed on March 27th (Taiwan time is 8:00 am on March 28th). Although digital versions of games or DLC content cannot be purchased from the website, users can still continue to download games that have already been purchased. game.

<img decoding="async" src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

Nintendo first announced the closure of the online store eShop last year, and banned players from recharging in August. Sadly, the closure means gamers have to say goodbye to the various classic games born from these two stores, such as Dr. Luigi & Bacteria Fight, Pokemon Rumble U, Pushmo, Pokemon Picross, etc. game.

According to foreign media VGC analysis, due to the closure of eShop, players will lose about 1,000 purely online games, about 530 of these games come from Virtual Console (VC), and about 335 are not even available through Nintendo Switch Online.

Foreign media The Verge believes that Nintendo’s closure of the Wii U and 3DS online store is a regression in the preservation of video games. In addition to erasing some games from history, it also makes it harder for players who play Wii U and 3DS to obtain games.

For example, the HD versions of Phoenix Wright vs. Professor Layton and The Legend of Zelda: The Windwaker on the 3DS were sold on pre-owned physical games. The price of the CD has soared, while the price of the digital version remains the same.

(First image source: Nintendo)

Further reading: