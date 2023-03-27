Home Technology Less than 18 hours to go!Nintendo Wii U, 3DS eShop services closing soon
Technology

Less than 18 hours to go!Nintendo Wii U, 3DS eShop services closing soon

by admin
Less than 18 hours to go!Nintendo Wii U, 3DS eShop services closing soon

Less than 18 hours to go!Nintendo Wii U, 3DS eShop services closing soon

The online store for Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo 3DS will be officially closed on March 27th (Taiwan time is 8:00 am on March 28th). Although digital versions of games or DLC content cannot be purchased from the website, users can still continue to download games that have already been purchased. game.

Nintendo first announced the closure of the online store eShop last year, and banned players from recharging in August. Sadly, the closure means gamers have to say goodbye to the various classic games born from these two stores, such as Dr. Luigi & Bacteria Fight, Pokemon Rumble U, Pushmo, Pokemon Picross, etc. game.

According to foreign media VGC analysis, due to the closure of eShop, players will lose about 1,000 purely online games, about 530 of these games come from Virtual Console (VC), and about 335 are not even available through Nintendo Switch Online.

Foreign media The Verge believes that Nintendo’s closure of the Wii U and 3DS online store is a regression in the preservation of video games. In addition to erasing some games from history, it also makes it harder for players who play Wii U and 3DS to obtain games.

For example, the HD versions of Phoenix Wright vs. Professor Layton and The Legend of Zelda: The Windwaker on the 3DS were sold on pre-owned physical games. The price of the CD has soared, while the price of the digital version remains the same.

(First image source: Nintendo)

Further reading:

Follow TechNews via Google News here

Google News

See also  Prominent insider: "I've heard more about PS6 than PS5 Pro" - Gamereactor

You may also like

The UGREEN Nexode 200W USB C charger under...

Google teaches you 3 tips to improve work...

ISNOW Ambilight Alternative Test Report – buy cheap...

The BR media library is moving to the...

Elden’s Ring Update 1.09 Adds Ray Tracing |...

Simply retrofit wireless Carplay – practical example on...

Esquire International Chinese Edition Esquire Magazine – Anniversary...

If the chatbot takes the chair

Now is the time for bargain hunters

Get 15% off Kindle Scribe, read and take...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy