On this year’s Pokémon Day, the official released a lot of new news, which aroused heated discussions among many fans, including a smartphone application “Pokémon Sleep” that will debut this year, allowing you to sleep with your favorite Pokémon Fall asleep together, between the good night after turning off the lights and the good morning in the morning, watching Pokémon’s cute sleeping posture, and helping you record your sleep rhythm at the same time, and this app will officially bring the brand new Pokémon GO Plus +!

This brand-new wearable accessory can make you play “Pokémon GO” App and use “Pokémon Sleep” more happily. Users don’t need to stare at the phone screen all the time, and can also use very convenient functions. The sleep data measured It can be linked with the “Pokémon Sleep” app, and when you go out, it can automatically rotate the turntable of the “Pokémon GO” Poké Supply Station and throw the Poké Ball, allowing you to catch Pokémon directly in your bag.

The new device Pokémon GO Plus + allows busy users to experience the fun of the two Pokémon apps, press and it will automatically collect sleep data, and Pikachu’s lovely voice will hum a lullaby for you, and notify you when you wake up and Bedtime makes people look forward to waking up in the morning even more. At present, “Pokémon Sleep” is confirmed to be launched in the summer of 2023, and the brand new Pokémon GO Plus + has been represented by Jesden. It is expected to debut in Taiwan and Hong Kong simultaneously on July 14, and you can also get “wearing a nightcap” “Snorby” link bonus, for players who love Pokémon, don’t miss it!

