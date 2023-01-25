Home Technology Let the laptop no longer have a high fever!The new AirJet solid-state cooling chip will unlock the performance seal of notebooks | TechNews Technology New Report
Heat dissipation has always been the key to PC performance, stability, size and even quietness. The better the heat dissipation, the better the PC performance and stability. With the traditional design of more fans, heat sinks, and larger air circulation space, it is difficult to reduce the size of the PC. Even if you switch to a silent fan, you can’t really achieve the realm of complete silence. The new Airjet solid-state active cooling chip released by Frore System at the CES 2023 Consumer Electronics Show a while ago seems to have swept away the above problems, and then subverted the design and manufacturing of high-performance notebooks in the future.

Overclockers will look for various cooling mechanisms such as water-cooled cooling systems that can take performance to the next level. Ultra-thin laptops cannot achieve high-end PC-like efficiency, and heat dissipation is one of the biggest obstacles. For a long time, PCs with higher power consumption and higher performance must be equipped with more fans, heat sinks and air circulation space. Such a heat dissipation design will inevitably take up a lot of space, completely sealing the pursuit of higher performance for ultra-thin notebooks. possibility.

What players are looking forward to, the new Airjet solid-state active cooling chip seems to be the best solution to unlock the performance seal of ultra-thin notebooks. A brand-new design that integrates unique materials, geometry, and physics creates the magic of Airjet solid-state active cooling chips. On the top of this 2.8mm chip is a groove filled with a vibrating membrane that blows cool air onto the heat sink below it to cool the CPU or other components.

The most amazing thing is that this very miniature Airjet chip can blow air molecules to the radiator at an astonishing speed of 200 kilometers per hour. It can reach 10 times that of a single fan. Not only that, but the Airjet is quiet and even acts as a dust seal.

With the higher-grade Airjet Pro, the thermal limit of fanless thin and light laptops can be effectively doubled. For integration with traditional designs, AirJet additionally offers a vapor chamber that can be mounted on the side (not above) of the processor. The company expects the first laptops with built-in AirJet to be launched by the end of this year.

(First image source: Forre System)

