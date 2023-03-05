[Product in this episode: NZXT Z790 Faith Host]

–

With the introduction of new graphics cards, the new generation of high-end graphics cards are also more and more power-hungry, such as the top-of-the-line NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, it can be said that they are power-hungry monsters. At this time, the high wattage The power supply has to be activated, and this time I will introduce the AMP 1000W WHITE EDITION fully modular power supply from Phanteks. Can this power supply successfully meet the challenge? Let’s go ahead and see.

–

Detailed unboxing text:

Chassis, fan: https://reurl.cc/MR0mDn

Motherboard: https://reurl.cc/rLDb2b

–

Become a channel member of XF and receive your exclusive benefits

–

Join the community▼▼

🔔Subscribe to YT: https://bit.ly/2Y1ED4J

🔍Follow IG: https://bit.ly/2RACLQD

👍Like FB: https://bit.ly/2FG7p41

📺TikTok：https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSeKX7ctQ/

✉️XFNews：https://news.xfastest.com/