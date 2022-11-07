ASRock Inc., the world‘s leading motherboard manufacturer, is honored to cooperate with Japan’s SEGA to launch the Z790 PG SONIC co-branded motherboard, evoking the childhood memories of you and me, running together at high speed and collecting gold coins under the blue sky, white clouds and palm trees. .

The Z790 PG SONIC uses the Intel Z790 chipset, and the LGA 1700 pin supports Intel’s 12th and 13th generation Core series processors. Chris Lee, Vice President of ASRock’s Mainboard and Gaming Display Division, said, “We are delighted to be working with SEGA to create this exciting motherboard! Sonic’s high-speed image is perfectly integrated with ASRock’s mainboard. We look forward to Use the products closest to the players to give gamers real advantages and opportunities.”

The design vocabulary of Z790 PG SONIC is the game screen of Sonic Kid capturing gold coins in the classic scene “Bishan area”. The front of the motherboard symbolizes the fast-paced blue lightning, supplemented by a white silhouette on the back, which echoes Sonic Kid’s lightning speed. The gold coin pattern on the I/O cover can be viewed from different angles, and you will be pleasantly surprised to find the dynamic visual effect of the gold coin being rotated. We reproduced the classic picture of turning on the SEGA console in childhood and manipulating Sonic to collect gold coins.

In addition to the appearance of the motherboard is designed around the blue hedgehog Sonic, the software interface, including UEFI BIOS, system tuning software A-Tuning, and RGB tool Polychrome SYNC, also shows a consistent blue Sonic theme.

Everything has to be as fast as blue lightning

As a motherboard built for gamers, supporting the latest and fastest hardware is a must! Z790 PG SONIC supports the latest PCIe 5.0 bus standard, including PCIe Gen5 x16 slot, which can support next-generation graphics cards; and supports PCIe Gen5 x4 M.2 slot, minimising every gamer with a super-fast PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD the map loading time!

Z790 PG SONIC is equipped with Killer E3100G 2.5G gaming network, which can intelligently and dynamically adjust the network bandwidth for players; plus a large number of USB ports with rear I/O to improve player connection flexibility. There’s also ASRock’s patent-pending Lightning Gaming Ports, optimized for ultra-high-return keyboards and mice, minimizing click lag and signal jitter. Developed by SteelSeries, Nahimic Audio ensures that both headphones and speakers can provide accurate and immersive gaming sound.

The power supply part adopts 14+1+1 Dr.MOS design, with large heat sink and 2oz copper foil PCB, so that every LGA1700 processor can reach its full potential. Use the most extreme stability to ensure that every player can truly enjoy the game!

For more product information, please visit ASRock official website:

https://www.asrock.com/mb/Intel/Z790%20PG%20SONIC/index.html

Or go to ASRock YouTube channel to watch Z790 PG SONIC image video: